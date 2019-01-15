Dorit Kemsley Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair Ahead Of The ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Premiere [Photo]

Check out her brand new look!

Dorit Kemsley has taken her blonde hair to the max.

On January 14, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ hairstylist, Justine Marjan shared the first photo of her client on Instagram, revealing that Kemsley is the latest celebrity to join the “icy blonde club.”

Kemsley’s new look comes just under one month before the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to premiere on Bravo TV.

Although Kemsley posed for the photo shared by Marjan on Instagram, and also shot a video posted to the hairstylist’s Instagram Story, she has not yet debuted her new look on her own Instagram page. That said, fans should expect to see new images of Kemsley and her platinum blonde hair in the coming days due to the fact that Kemsley is quite active with her fans and followers.

As fans of Kemsley may have noticed in recent months, the reality star has been sporting a new look that some have credited to potential plastic surgery. However, Kemsley has not revealed any new procedures and there doesn’t seem to be any solid proof that she’s gone under the knife. Still, as fans can see in the photo below, Kemsley’s face does appear much slimmer, especially towards the bottom, than it has throughout the past several years.

Dorit Kemsley’s icy blonde hair can be seen in Justine Margan’s photo below.

In November, amid rumors claiming Lisa Vanderpump was involved in a cast feud after shaming Dorit Kemsley for allowing her adopted dog, a chihuahua, to be taken to a shelter by a friend, which she later denied, a source claimed Kemsley and the rest of the cast failed to support Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala.

“It’s bulls**t to say the women weren’t invited. They iced out the gala and chose not to attend,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly magazine. “All of the [Vanderpump Rules] cast was there and they did a lot of the heavy lifting when it came to auction prizes and spending their money on auction items. They went on their own choosing and out of the goodness of their hearts. They didn’t even film either of the shows at the gala.”

“The Vanderpump Rules cast speak up about the dogs [and] donate their time to the foundation. What have the Housewives done? Kyle and Dorit have been before and didn’t go this year,” the insider added.

To see more of Dorit Kemsley and her co-stars, don’t miss the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 premiere on Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.