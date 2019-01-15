R. Kelly Sent Notarized Letter Threatening To Expose Sex Life, According To Alleged Victim Faith Rodgers

A woman who accused R. Kelly of sexual battery and false imprisonment in the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly now says she is being threatened by the singer and his team, TMZ is reporting. Faith Rodgers first sued Kelly in May of 2018, and is now under fire for speaking out about her alleged experience in a documentary that interviewed fellow accusers — as well as Kelly’s family members, the founder of the #MeToo movement, and other people in the music industry.

Rodgers appeared at a press conference on Monday, January 14, in New York City with her lawyers Gloria Allred and Lydia Agu. There, she revealed that Kelly had sent her a notarized letter threatening that he would reveal details about her sex life. Kelly also created the Facebook page “Surviving Lies” in an attempt to discredit his accusers. The page contained private photos of Rodgers before eventually being taken down.

Rodgers had also sued Kelly for his alleged failure to disclose a sexually transmitted disease. According to another article from TMZ, Rodgers had originally filed a police report in Dallas, where she says she first met Kelly at age 19. She claims Kelly restrained her — and gave her alcohol and drugs — before eventually giving her herpes. Rodgers says that she was told to file the report in her hometown, but the alleged incident happened in New York City. As a result, the Dallas police department closed her case, although they also claim they found “no criminal element.” Agu maintains that the case was closed due to a purely jurisdictional issue. Rodgers has now hired Agu and Allred, and has traveled to Manhattan to refile. Agu says that she has also filed a civil lawsuit along with her criminal one.

I’m seeking justice by any means. — Faith Rodgers (@faithalyson) January 14, 2019

As for the imprisonment allegations, TMZ obtained documents that say Rodgers claimed that Kelly would lock her in rooms, cars, and studios when he felt she had failed to fulfill his sexual desires. He allegedly even had a female assistant stand guard to prevent Rodgers from escaping. Rodgers reportedly recorded a leaked phone call with Kelly, one wherein she attempted to coax him into confessing, but was unable to get him to reveal anything incriminating.

Allred told the crowd on Monday that Rodgers would be meeting with investigators directly after the press conference. Rodgers’ mother was also in attendance, and shared that she and her husband had been receiving threatening phone calls and text messages. Kelly and his attorney continue to deny all of Rodgers’ claims of sexual assault and imprisonment — as well as all of the allegations made by women in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary.