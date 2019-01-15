Cory Booker And Rosario Dawson Are Dating, ‘Page Six’ Says

U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and actress Rosario Dawson have been seen out in public together quite a bit lately, with a report earlier this month stating that they were seen together at a movie in New York City, as well as at the Broadway show Dear Evan Hanson. A later report stated that Dawson had been heard singing “I love you” to Booker.

Now, Page Six confirms that the two have in fact been dating since last month. The gossip site said that the two were seeing viewing another play, Apologia, in December.

Booker and Dawson’s budding romance has not only been chronicled by the tabloids; several social media users have spotted them together in airports and at Christmas parties, and they reportedly spent time with the cast of Dear Evan Hanson after seeing that show.

The 49-year-old Bo0ker, who has never been married, has been rumored to be considering a run for president in 2020. The 39-year-old Dawson, who has also never been married, dated comedian Eric Andre. Dawson has an adopted daughter; Booker has no children.

While Booker and Dawson’s romantic relationship appears to be new, the two have known each other for many years. Dawson, on Twitter, congratulated Booker on his re-election as mayor of Newark, after promoting events with the candidate on her account. In the 2016 campaign, Dawson supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, who may run again in 2020, possibly against Booker.

Dawson and Booker both supported Barack Obama during his presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012.

Several candidates have taken steps towards declaring their intentions to run on the Democratic side in 2020, including Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro of Texas, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, and former Congressional candidate Richard Ojeda of West Virginia. Booker is among those who are considered likely to run, long with Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former Vice President Joseph Biden of Delaware, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and others.

Booker, a Stanford graduate who played college football, began his political career as a municipal councilman in Newark, N.J., and his unsuccessful challenge of incumbent mayor Sharpe James in 2002 was the subject of the 2005 documentary Street Fight. Booker was elected mayor of Newark in 2006, and after seven years as mayor went on to win a U.S. Senate special election in 2013. Booker won a regular election in 2014.

Dawson’s acting roles have included Kids, The 25th Hour, Men in Black II, Josie and the Pussycats, as well as roles in Netflix’s Marvel series.