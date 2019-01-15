Rob Kardashian Returning To Keeping Up With The Kardashians Next Season

Rob Kardashian is returning to Keeping Up With the Kardashians for the upcoming season. The only brother of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, hasn’t been seen on the show for years, but it seems that all of that will change in the next episodes.

According to a Jan. 15 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During their time on the show, the sisters were asked about how their brother is doing.

The trio admitted that Rob is doing well, before Khloe added that he is doing “great.” After Andy Cohen brought up the fact that Rob hasn’t been seen on the family’s reality TV series in quite some time, Kim admitted that Rob will likely be seen during the upcoming season of the show.

“I think he is going to be a little bit more in the next season,” Kim stated. “He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this,’ and then sometimes he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it,'” the KKW Beauty founder added of her younger brother.

During the interview, the Kardashian sisters also addressed their feud with Rob’s former fiance, Blac Chyna. As many fans will remember, Rob and Chyna began dating and soon became pregnant with their daughter, Dream. The pair split up shortly after the little girl’s birth.

During their split, Rob went on a social media tirade and even posted very explicit photos of his baby mama. Later, Chyna claimed that she suffered “significant damages” due to the situation, where Kardashian posted nude photos of her, and accused her of drug and alcohol abuse, as well as cheating on him.

Blac Chyna went on to claim that the social media scandal and the Kardashian family led to she and Rob Kardashian’s reality series, Rob & Chyna, being cancelled by E!, and even filed a lawsuit against the famous family.

Recently, a judge appointed a trial date for the case, which is set for Feb. 3, 2020. A pre-trial deposition, which will feature Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner, will take place in the spring of 2019 before the trial.

Fans can see Rob Kardashian, his drama with Blac Chyna, and all the drama in his famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year on the E! network.