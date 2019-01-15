Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Gives Fans Contact Details As He Begins 8-Month Prison Sentence

It seems as if it’s the end of the line for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. The Jersey Shore star is having to put his public — and private — life on hold, as he prepares to surrender himself to the New York Department of Corrections.

As reported by TMZ, Sorrentino is set to begin his stay in prison and will be surrendering himself today. Speaking to TMZ, Mike’s attorney, Kristen Santillo, confirms that the MTV star will be serving eight months at the Federal Correctional Institution, which is located in Otisville, New York. While this particular federal prison normally houses medium-security inmates, it seems that Sorrentino will be serving his time in the prison’s satellite prison camp, which houses minimum-security offenders.

Before he turned himself over to begin his eight months behind bars, Mike Sorrentino took to Twitter, in an effort to stay in contact with those on the outside. Tweeting to his 1.3 million followers, Mike posted his mailing address inside the prison, which can be used to send him (only) letters. He addressed the tweet not only to his friends and family but to his fans as well. At the time of writing, the post has accrued over 4,000 likes and over 400 comments.

For family , friends & fans

Mailing Address for letters only: Michael Sorrentino#66910-050

Otisville FCI

Federal Correctional Institution

Satellite Camp

PO Box 1000

Otisville, NY 10963 — Mike The Situation ☝???? (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019

Fans and loved ones took to the comment section to show their support and love for “The Situation.”

“Aw Mike, honestly I commend you. You have not once, at least publicly complained about the situation (no pun intended) you’re in. I wish you the best, as well as your family. Stay strong, you got this!” wrote one fan.

“Owning up to a mistake takes more balls than making one. Stay focused, positive, grounded. Family, friends are the real source of inspiration. Good luck!” wrote another, commending Mike for owning up to his mistakes, while wishing him the best of luck.

One user, in particular, promised to send him a card for Valentine’s Day.

“Will be sending you a nice Valentine Day card xoxo Stay safe and stay positive and stay away from the drama…”

For those who need a refresher, Mike Sorrentino will be serving time in prison after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sorrentino admitted to hiding some of his income, in an effort to avoid paying income taxes. This included establishing S corporations — which are not always required to pay income tax — as well as making cash deposits in amounts under $10,000, in order to fly under the radar and avoid drawing the attention of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Seeing as how Sorrentino willingly pleaded guilty, he was granted an extension to surrender himself. This allowed him to spent Thanksgiving and Christmas with his family, and he took advantage of the extra time afforded to him by marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce.

The comeback is always greater than the Setback ???????? pic.twitter.com/TVTJyAsrlu — Mike The Situation ☝???? (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019

It seems as if Sorrentino is taking his prison sentence in stride. Earlier today, he took the opportunity to post an iconic clip from Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, which shows Henry Hill being driven to jail.

“The comeback is always greater than the Setback,” Sorrentino wrote, capping off his tweet with a fistbump emoji.