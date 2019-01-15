Khloe Kardashian Admits To Doing Drugs With Kim As Kourtney Also Confesses Drug Use

Khloe Kardashian dropped a bomb during her interview on WWHL with Andy Cohen. The reality star appeared on the show with her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and admitted to past drug use.

According to a Jan. 15 report by E! News, during the show, all three of the sisters answered very personal questions, and spoke out about nearly all the drama in their lives. Since Kim Kardashian had recently revealed that she had done the drug Ecstasy, and was on the drug during her infamous sex tape with former boyfriend, Ray J, Cohen wanted to know if her others sisters have done the drug as well, and Khloe Kardashian didn’t hold back.

Khloe immediately admitted to popping the drug, and even revealed that she and Kim had done it together. However, Kourtney was more hesitant to answer, eventually revealing that she had done the drug, but that she never did it with her two sisters.

“I have, but I don’t think I did it with you two. I think I would kill myself,” Kourtney Kardashian said of her past drug use.

The sisters seemingly held nothing back when it came to answering questions about everything in their lives. Some of the topics broached during the interview included Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, where Kim and Kourtney praised Khloe for keeping her family together and working on the relationship.

Another topic was that of Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Kourt revealed that if Scott and Sofia were to get engaged that she would be happy for them and congratulate them on their engagement.

Khloe Kardashian opened up about her relationship with mom, Kris Jenner, and how she regretted the way she used to speak to her when she was younger in the early days of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Kim Kardashian talked about Kanye West’s tweeting, her multiple celebrity feuds, and even confirmed the news that she and her husband were expecting a baby boy via surrogate very “soon.”

In all reality, the Kardashian sisters were very transparent during the interview, and seemingly gave their honest opinions while answering the questions, revealing that Kris Humphries was a bad choice for Kim, and about life in the public eye.

Fans can see more of the interview with Khloe Kardashian, and her sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian by heading over to Bravo’s YouTube channel to see all the highlights from the episode of WWHL.