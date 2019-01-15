‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Shows Jake Gyllenhaal As Mysterio For The First Time

Still reeling from the buzz over the recent trailers for Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios graced fans with the first look at Spider-Man: Far From Home on Tuesday. The trailer comes bearing pleasant news–despite young Spider-Man’s demise after an epic battle with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, the hero is alive and well in Far From Home. Plus, viewers will get a first look at a a brand new villain–Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Spider-Man: Far From Home takes place after the events of the fourth Avengers film, according to Polygon. The film follows Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) and his school friends as they embark on a summer trip across Europe. Peter intends to leave his heroism at home for the summer, but his plans change when Mysterio crashes in on the fun.

In the trailer, fans can see returning characters MJ (Zendaya), Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), and Harold “Happy” Hogan (Jon Favreau). Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) also appears.

In the beginning, Peter prepares for his trip and declares that “Europe doesn’t need its own friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

The trailer shows Peter enjoying the first leg of his trip when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) pops in to inform him that the fun is over. Later, the villainous Mysterio appears in a puff of green smoke, wearing gold armor and a cape. Gyllenhaal sports a scruffy facial hair look as he tells Holland’s character that he “doesn’t want any part of this.”

Mysterio is one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous enemies, according to IGN. He is a special effects artist that used his skills to become a the ultimate supervillain, able to create illusions and special gadgets that will counter all of Spider-Man’s abilities. He is a classic character in the comic books that has notoriously gotten the best of the hero in the past.

The trailer appeared on Holland’s Instagram Live on Tuesday morning, with permission from Marvel Studios, of course. Gyllenhaal also teased the trailer on Monday with a video on his Instagram feed.

The video simply showed Gyllenhaal smiling at the camera as a crowd roared with cheers off-screen.

“Get ready…Something’s comin…????,” he wrote in the caption, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to the U.S. and international trailers, the official poster for Spider-Man: Far From Home was revealed, showing the classic Spidey mask decked out in travel stickers.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theater July 5, 2019.