‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Cane Attempts To Ease His Guilty Conscience

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, January 16 bring a change of heart for Nick, a visit for Lily, and a letdown for Sharon.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) changes his mind, according to She Knows Soaps. He tried to get Victor (Eric Braeden) to improve his defense strategy and even hired Michael (Christian LeBlanc). Victor convinced Nick that he had it under control while Victoria (Amelia Heinle) worried that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) revealed the news to her brother who’s been more like Nick 2.0 since starting Dark Horse.

Despite the agreements yesterday, Nick changes his mind about things. Maybe sometimes father does not know best, and Nick thinks that he does instead, which means he makes an unexpected decision that could change everything.

Meanwhile, an incredibly guilty Cane (Daniel Goddard) visits Lily (Christel Khalil) in prison. The letter Cane received from Lily last week combined with his crushing guilt over kissing Victoria sends him to try to patch things up with his incarcerated wife. At first, he wanted to confess everything to his unsuspecting wife, but Jill (Jess Walton) managed to convince Cane that a confession would only harm Lily when she was stuck behind bars unable to do anything to fight for her marriage.

We're doing the #10YearChallenge! Do you want to see any other #YR stars? Tweet us! (????: JPI Studios) pic.twitter.com/WEPgXKDDmP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 14, 2019

Of course, Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers show that Cane and Victoria find themselves carried away again on the couch and an unsuspecting Billy (Jason Thompson) barges in on them before things get too out of control. Of course, the damage is done for Billy and Victoria’s burgeoning relationship, and it leaves Billy wanting revenge, which is never ever a good thing in Genoa City. Billy is likely to spill the beans to Lily, so Cane’s visit may be one of his last happy ones with Lily.

Finally, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) lets Sharon (Sharon Case). Rey neglected to tell Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) that he was stuck overnight with Sharon. Sure, Mia also forgot to tell Rey that she and his brother, Arturo (Jason Canela) nearly kissed, but Mia has a double standard for herself. Now Rey is in full-on damage control mode with his wife, whom despite everything he still loves and feels committed to.

Because of Mia, Rey ends up disappointing Sharon when she really needs his assistance. However, no matter how hard Rey tries, he’s not going to be able to erase Mia’s desire for Arturo, and eventually, Mia’s insistence on keeping things hot with Arturo may drive Rey straight into Sharon’s waiting arms. After all, they’ve struggled mightily to deny their attraction since Mia’s arrival in Genoa City.