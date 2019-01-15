Donald Trump Tweets About Serving Fast Food Feast, ‘Over 1000 Hamberders,’ To National Champion Clemson Tigers

The Twitter typo strikes again.

Over the past decade, it’s been hard to ignore the meteoric rise of social media, and in turn, the effect it’s had on our society as a whole. From the Ice Bucket Challenge to the #MeToo movement, it’s been humbling to see how the power and democratization of social media have allowed for positive change, paving the way for fundraising campaigns, internet-driven social movements, and so much more.

Of course, it’s also hard to ignore the blunders, and one has to look no further than President Donald Trump’s social media account to get a glimpse.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Donald Trump hosted a special event at the White House to congratulate the Clemson Tigers on their recent championship victory.

For those who need a refresher, on January 7, the Tigers narrowly trounced the Alabama Crimson Tide to clinch the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship. The game, which ended in a final score of 44-16, was played in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with nearly 75,000 football fans in attendance.

To reward them for a successful season of football, President Trump invited the entire team to the White House to unwind and enjoy some dinner. Instead of serving a meal prepared for by White House kitchen staff — seeing as how a good portion of kitchen workers are currently furloughed, as a result of the ongoing government shutdown — Trump opted to serve up a bevy of fast food options.

White House says President Trump "is personally paying for” event with National Champions Clemson tonight "to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods,” because "much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed” due to the ongoing government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/qeMc4iSKmG — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 14, 2019

Specifically, Trump procured a veritable schmorgesborg of fast food staples, including burgers from McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King, along with pizzas from Domino’s.

Earlier today, the president took to Twitter to post about his time spent with the Clemson Tigers, making note of how he paid for the meal, which included over “1000 hamberders.”

Yep, you read that correctly — that wasn’t a transcription error.

Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

Still, despite the Twitter typo, comments came pouring in from all over. Some opted to praise President Trump for his generosity, while others honed in on his spelling slip up and his rather unhealthy dinner menu choices.

“What the heck is wrong with you? Why are you serving college kids fast food at the White House? This is disgusting!” wrote one Twitter user.

“You claim to be a billionaire (which you are not) and are bragging about paying for the cheapest possible fast food that was eaten an hour after it was made? So damn classless,” another chimed in.

Some users also took the time to post Photoshopped images of the event, which depict Donald Trump as the iconic Hamburglar, of McDonald’s fame.

The Hamburglar was there! pic.twitter.com/SivV92ElFj — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) January 15, 2019

Unfortunately, this is not the only lingual slip-up from Trump. Just last week, the president gained attention for combining “hunky dory” and “peachy keen” into “peachy dory,” as reported by the Inquisitr.