Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Speak Out About Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal On ‘WWHL’

Kourtney Kardashian appeared with her sisters, Kim and Khloe, on a recent episode of Bravo’s WWHL with Andy Cohen, and the reality stars did not hold back when it came to answering personal questions, including talk of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

According to a Jan. 15 report by Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney Kardashian played Andy Cohen’s famous game, “Plead The Fifth,” where she was asked three questions, but could only choose not to answer one of them.

In the segment, Kourtney revealed that Kris Humphries was by far her least favorite of Kim Kardashian’s exes, and that if she were Khloe Kardashian, she would have stayed with Tristan Thompson following his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

Khloe decided to stay with Tristan, and the couple have been working on their relationship ever since, which Kourtney seems to agree with.

“I think I would [have stayed]. I think when you have a family, you do everything you can for your family,” Kourtney Kardashian told Andy Cohen on WWHL.

Kim Kardashian also chimed in with her thoughts on the matter, praising Khloe for doing what she felt was right for her in the situation.

“From seeing everything that happened, it’s so easy and quick to be like, ‘Oh my god, leave him, leave him!’ “It’s so much harder to stay and have the whole public think you’re an idiot for staying.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney also spoke out about her baby daddy Scott Disick’s relationship with his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie. When it was revealed that there were rumors that Kourt was terrified that Scott may propose to Sofia, the reality star was asked how she’s react if the couple did get engaged.

Kourtney revealed that she would wish the couple congratulations if Scott were to pop the questions to Sofia. Kim Kardashian also added that the family vacations with Disick and Richie, and that everything is all “good” between all parties involved.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian, and her famous sisters, Khloe and Kim, when a brand new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians begins airing on the E! network later this year.