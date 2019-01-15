Kylie Jenner Shows Off Sexy Curves In New Instagram Pic

Egg? What egg? Kylie looks stunning in a photo sporting Calvin Klein undergarments.

Model and mom Kylie Jenner apparently could care less about the recent egg challenge. Social media was all abuzz when someone posted a picture of a brown egg on Instagram and encouraged everyone to like it in an effort to beat Jenner’s most liked pic of all time on the platform.

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million!) We got this,” the post from @world_record_egg stated.

Jenner’s birth announcement of adorable daughter Stormi Webster from February 6, 2018, currently holds the title of the most liked photo on Instagram. Jenner had a bit of fun with the egg challenge, too, posting a meme of her attempting to fry an egg on hot concrete.

But now that that craziness has subsided, it’s back to serious business for Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been busy losing baby weight and rocking the modeling side of life, as well as touting her line of makeup, Kylie Cosmetics.

According to Forbes magazine, Jenner’s net worth is $900 million. This is primarily attributed to her possessing 100 percent ownership of Kylie Cosmetics. In an August 2018 issue of Forbes, they predicted that Jenner will become the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

The 21-year-old has been posting provocative pics of herself lately, including one of her wearing a skin-tight leopard print bodysuit that flaunts her assets. Her newest pic shows her in a snug black sports bra with matching high-cut bottoms from Calvin Klein.

The ensemble is made less revealing by the cream-colored, long-sleeved jacket she’s wearing unzipped and pulled back off of one shoulder. She’s holding up her phone, pretending to take a selfie, her long slender fingers grasping the cell. She’s returned to her jet black hair color from the blue she was rocking around the New Year’s holiday.

This picture reflects her flat abs and toned physique almost one year after welcoming babi Stormi into the world. Her pouty, sultry look as she glances off to the side had her Instagram followers in a tizzy.

“You have such a beautiful body you should never be ashamed of it,” wrote @madisonspell.

An endless stream of followers were posting LB to Jenner’s feed, which stands for “like back.” Of course, a few thought they were being funny by referencing the egg post and an account labeled @world_nut_record asked people to like their photo.

“Let’s make a new record!” the account suggested.

Regardless, this one photo racked up more than 5.64 million likes.