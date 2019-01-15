Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She’d React If Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Got Engaged

Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters appeared on WWHL with Andy Cohen this week and spilled some major details about her personal life, including opening up a bit about her baby daddy, Scott Disick, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

According to a January 15 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian was asked how she would react if Scott Disick and Sofia Richie got engaged in the future.

Cohen brought up the rumors that claimed Kardashian was terrified that Disick would propose to Richie and then asked her straight away how she would react. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star claimed that she would congratulate the happy couple.

As many fans know, Kourtney and Scott share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. They spent nearly 10 years together before the reality star called it quits in the summer of 2015.

Kardashian later moved on and began dating model Younes Bendjima, whom she spent nearly two years with before ending the relationship in August 2018. Meanwhile, Disick began dating Richie, whom he’s reportedly now living with and is in a very serious relationship with.

While Kourtney seemed cool and calm about the possibility of Scott and Sofia getting engaged, Kim Kardashian also chimed in, revealing that everything is “good,” and that Scott, Sofia, Kourtney, and the rest of the family even vacation together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is worried that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie may get engaged soon, or even get impulsive and run off to elope.

“While Kourtney is happy to see Scott so grounded, stable and in a healthy relationship, it also scares her to think that she could might lose him forever. In the back of her heart, she always thought about maybe having more kids with Scott or that one day they might get back together,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Kourtney knows how unpredictable and romantic Scott can be, so Kourtney is bracing for the shocking surprise that Scott gets engaged to Sofia or worse, suddenly elopes with her which would traumatize Kourtney,” the source added.

Recently, Kourtney and Sofia have seemingly bonded. The two were spotted having dinner together with Scott two times back in November, and then the trio took a vacation together to Mexico with the kids the weekend before Christmas.

The threesome jetted off yet again after Christmas when they joined the Kardashian family in Aspen to ring in the New Year.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.