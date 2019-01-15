‘One Piece’ Episode 869 Spoilers Hints At Luffy’s New Power, Conclusion Of Epic Battle In Mirror World

One Piece Whole Cake Island arc continues to get intense as the epic battle between Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Big Mom Pirates sweet general Charlotte Katakuri is near to reach its conclusion. In the latest episode of One Piece, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, Katakuri decided to injure himself after noticing that his little sister, Charlotte Flampe, is secretly attacking Luffy using her silent gun.

As the fight goes on, Luffy and Katakuri are starting to have more respect for each other. Luffy was glad to hear that Katakuri no longer considers him as someone weaker than him. In the final scene of One Piece Episode 868, the Strawhat Pirates captain vowed to give the undefeated commander his first loss. The preview for the next episode of One Piece, which is titled “Wake Up! The Color of Observation Able to Top the Strongest!”, hinted at the possibility that Luffy could be having a major power up.

In the continuation of their battle in One Piece Episode 869, Luffy is still having a hard time keeping up with Katakuri at first. Luffy is unable to fight back and continues to receive critical blows from Big Moms Pirates sweet general. However, after the flashback of his training with Silvers Rayleigh is shown, Luffy will be able to awaken a hidden power.

The flashback gave a major hint what type of power Luffy will unleash in One Piece Episode 869. In his training with Rayleigh, Luffy was already able to dodge every attack which is a sign that he already mastered the Observation Haki. Luffy may have remembered all the things he learned from Rayleigh and applied it in his ongoing battle against Katakuri. Luffy’s Observation Haki might be able to match Katakuri’s ability to slightly predict the future or as the title for the new episode suggests, it will be able to “top the strongest.”

One Piece Episode 869 could also show if Capone Bege, Charlotte Chiffon, and the Fire Tank Pirates will be able to deliver the wedding cake to Liqueur Island before Emperor Big Mom catches the Nostra Castello. Chiffon asked Bege to change their course from Fluffy Island to Liqueur Island to give Nami and the Strawhat Pirates more time to safely escape the Whole Cake Island. Bege was hesitant at first, but because of his love for Chiffon, he decided to go with her plan to bring the wedding cake to Liqueur Island.