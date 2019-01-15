Dolores O’Riordan’s First Anniversary Of Death Marked By New Cranberries’ Single Featuring Her Vocals

The Cranberries are marking the first anniversary of the death of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan by releasing the first single from their new album, which will feature her vocals.

The new song, which is titled “All Over Now,” is being released today.

O’Riordan passed away on January 15 last year. The 46-year-old mother of three was found dead in a bath in her hotel room at the Park Lane Hilton in London, England. An inquest into her death, which took place last September, found that she had drowned while intoxicated with alcohol.

But according to the Independent, she had already completed final demos on 11 songs the band was recording for the new album before she died.

Recording was due to be completed later that year and after a period of reflection, her bandmates, Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan, and Fergal Lawlor, decided with her family’s agreement, to finish the album they had started together.

Last Friday, the band posted a lengthy message on their official Facebook page explaining how the album originally came about and outlining the “very emotional process” of finishing it after O’Riordan’s death.

“After Dolores’ devastating and unexpected passing in January 2018, we took some time out and put all plans on hold,” they wrote. “As time passed, we began to think about how we might best honour our close friend and bandmate. This was a very painful process.

“We remembered how Dolores had been so energised by the prospect of making this record and getting back out on the road to play the songs live, and realised that the most meaningful thing to do was to finish the album we had started with her,” they continued. “We felt that this is what she would want. We spoke with Dolores’ family and they agreed.”

This weekend, a first anniversary Mass was held at St. Ailbe’s Church in Ballybricken, Limerick, Ireland, in memory of O’Riordan’s life and untimely passing. Her mother Eileen and her siblings were in attendance along with many fans who had traveled from across Ireland and beyond for the emotional ceremony.

Her bandmates were also in attendance and, in their Facebook post, they explained just how challenging it had been to finish recording what will be their final album.

“It was a very emotional process for us,” they said. “Knowing that we would never get to play these songs live made it even more difficult. There was also an overwhelming sense of finality knowing that this was the last time that we would be in the same studio together working on a Cranberries album.”

After thanking family, friends, and fans, the statement concluded by saying, “We dedicate this album to our dear friend and bandmate Dolores. She will always be with us in her music.”