Yolanda Hadid, 55, Leaves Little To The Imagination In Lace Lingerie Selfie On Instagram

Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid certainly get it from their mother, model Yolanda Hadid, who looks absolutely stunning at the age of 55.

The Dutch-born beauty took to her Instagram page to post a racy snap of herself just days after turning 55, flaunting her slim 5-foot 7-inch toned, and most importantly, “plastic surgery-free” figure. In the photo, she’s seen posing for a mirror selfie in nothing but a gorgeous lace bodysuit with cut-outs on the side, which showcased her incredible model body. Yolanda strikes a sexy pose as she stands in front of the mirror with her impressive shoe collection behind her, and she topped her lingerie set with an open matching pink jacket. Her signature blonde locks are styled into a braid, and she completed her look with a delicate necklace and small earrings.

“Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, Botox, [extensions] and all the bull**** I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me,” she told her 3.1 million Instagram followers.

The Bravo celebrity then went on to say that health should be a top priority for everyone, and that people turning to cosmetic surgery should “make educated decisions” and research the information properly before opting for beauty-enhancement methods, admitting it took her years to undo “some bad choices” she had made in the past.

“I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by no standards but my own,” the reality TV star said.

After sharing her inspirational words, Yolanda also added the hashtags, “#ShamelessSelfie #55 #BeautyStartsFromWithin #AgeComesWithWisdom.” This is a big step forward for the blonde bombshell, who starred in Bravo’s hit TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from Season 3 through Season 6 (between 2012 and 2016), where she was surrounded by several other cosmetic surgery-lover socialites.

But she first rose to stardom when she became a Ford model, a role she took on for a whopping 15 years. But Hadid also struggled with health issues the past few years, as she has been very vocal about her battle with Lyme disease since she contracted the tick-borne disease in 2012. The Believe Me author claimed she had reached “80 percent recovery” from the illness in February 2017, but then had a relapse last year after being exposed to “black mold” in her own home. Both Bella and Anwar have also contracted Lyme disease.

Yolanda shares the three children with ex-husband number two, Mohamed Hadid, and they have all followed in her footsteps by taking over the fashion industry.