Kandi Burruss Gets ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Advice From Last Season’s Star Brandi Glanville

The Bravo star turned to a fellow 'Housewife' for some advice before heading to the CBS reality show.

Kandi Burruss is headed to the Celebrity Big Brother house, and she’s getting some advice from a former player who made it far in last season’s game. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has turned to fellow Housewives alum Brandi Glanville to help come up with a game plan for her stint on the CBS reality show. Glanville competed on the first U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother last year and lasted 24 days before being evicted on the 26-day competition.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Burruss revealed that Glanville, who once famously came to her defense regarding rumors about her sexual past, gave her some brutally honest advice as she prepared to move into the CBB house to compete for the show’s $250,000 grand prize.

“The first thing she said was, ‘You’re horrible, you’re not going to make it. But then she said, ‘Well, if you have decided that you’re definitely doing this, find the most athletic person in the house and be friends with them.'”

Burruss told ET that in addition to cozying up with an athlete she plans to wow her celeb housemates with her cooking skills and align with a large group of players within the house.

“What I noticed on the first [season] was when you have all those people in one room, normally they bond together,” Burruss explained. “So, they’re not going to vote each other off. I want more people who will feel bad about kicking me off than just, like, one person.”

Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton to be houseguests on 'Celebrity Big Brother' https://t.co/WvRwfAIUmP pic.twitter.com/tX4CDNTqeN — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) January 15, 2019

Burruss, who has been watching past episodes of the CBS reality show, explained her strategy for choosing one of the larger bedrooms so she can bond with more of her fellow competitors.

“I always want to be in the bigger room because that’s more people you can make a bond with. And, I’m going to do my best to not let too many people have conversations with me not in the room. If I see people breaking off, I’ll go in and go, ‘Hey girl, what you doing?’ so she can’t be over there plotting against me.”

Kandi Burruss also admitted that if she is the first person evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house her family has already said they’re going to disown her.

Kandi Burruss will have several people to choose from should she decide to cozy up to an athletic housemate in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Olympic track and bobsled athlete Lolo Jones is on the cast of the CBS reality show, as are WWE star Natalie Eva Marie, former NFL running back Ricky Williams, and Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte.

Of course, last season’s Celebrity Big Brother winner, Broadway actress Marissa Jaret Winokur, was not the most athletic person in the house, so Kandi Burruss is smart to be thinking about her social game as well. Winokur beat out NBA veteran Metta World Peace and MMA star Chuck Liddell on last winter’s Celebrity Big Brother competition.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Monday, January 21 at 8 p.m. on CBS.