Kim Kardashian Publicly Confirms She And Kanye West Are Expecting A Baby Boy

As the couple have been engulfed by rumors of a new child the past few weeks, Kim Kardashian finally confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting a fourth baby via surrogate mother during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday night.

While being interviewed by host Andy Cohen, the 38-year-old is asked if the pair are indeed having a new baby, to which Kim outright replies “yes,” adding that the due date is “sometime soon,” as reported by the Daily Mail. She then revealed they are expecting a boy, much to the surprise of her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, who were surprised to hear that Kim had revealed the baby gender to the entire world.

“I think it’s been out there! I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” Kim admitted.

This is the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s second surrogate child with rapper husband Kanye, 41, after they also had to opt for surrogacy for their third child, baby daughter Chicago, who was born in January 2018. Kim gave birth naturally to her first daughter North, 5, and first son Saint, 3, but she faced several health issues, including the life-threatening condition placenta accreta, and was advised by her doctors not to carry her own baby again as it would be too risky.

Rumors had been spreading since early this month, when several outlets reported that the A-list couple were expecting their fourth child via surrogate mother, so Kim’s annuncement on WWHL comes as no surprise to fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. According to the Daily Mail, a source said that they were “thrilled it [surrogacy] has worked out” this time around as well, and that they think it’s the “perfect” combination of “two boys and two girls.”

“The surrogate is well into the pregnancy. She is due in May and everything looks good. Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out. Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect,” another insider told E! News.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim and Kanye are using a new surrogate, despite having often gushed about their first one. That is because the woman who carried Chicago was unavailable, as she gave birth to her own child on Christmas Eve. Kim is also reportedly planning a baby shower to celebrate the new family addition, a bash that will surely rival her sister Khloe’s pink-themed shower.