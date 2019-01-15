New York Told To Brace For Up To A Foot Of Snow As Big Storm Heads East

People living in the New York metropolitan area have been warned they could face up to a foot of snow on the ground this weekend as a massive storm system, currently sitting over the Pacific heads east.

According to the New York Post, the ‘Tennessee Valley’ storm is expected to barrel its way across the Plains and Midwest before reaching the Northeast on either Saturday or Sunday.

Accuweather meteorologist Dave Dombek warned The Post, “This is a pretty significant, juicy storm… It could be a 24-hour storm.” He added that the storm was likely to drop “a messy mixed bag of snow, sleet and rain.”

Meteorologists are not yet clear about how much water this storm is carrying or exactly which parts of the country it will effect, but they have been clear that it is a severe one and have suggested that the people of New York prepare for the worst.

While Dombek estimated there was only a 10 percent chance of snow falling straight away when the storm hits, he did predict that there was likely to be “all forms of precipitation… all snow [or] some snow then ice then rain.”

When pushed on how much snow could fall, Dombek said, “Between about an inch to over a foot of flakes is possible.”

Astrid Riecken / Getty Images

If his predictions prove accurate it seems likely that New York will grind to a halt over the weekend and possibly into next week as well. On November 15, New York was hit by snowfall of about 6 inches and even that amount had a devastating impact on public services.

It is believed that City officials then were unprepared for the amount of snow that fell. With almost a weeks warning this time, New Yorkers will be hoping they are better prepared this time around.

It is also possible that this storm could see more snowfall on Washington, D.C. and Virginia, which were both hit by a big snowstorm last week, leaving as much as 13 inches of snow on the ground.

That storm is thought to have cost at least eight lives through weather-related traffic accidents, while it also bought flights at Ronald Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport to a stop. At the height of the storm, more than 1,600 flights were canceled in and out of the two airports with traffic only now returning to normal.

Winter storm warnings for millions of Americans in 10 states and Washington, D.C. were only lifted yesterday, but Jim Hayes, a forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland did warn at the time that, “up north it’s going to stay cold.”