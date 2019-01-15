Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Major Cleavage While Posing For Racy New Instagram Photos

Kourtney Kardashian never misses out on a chance to post a sexy photo on social media, so it came as no surprise to fans when she took to Instagram to share a couple of super sultry snaps in which she’s seen channeling her inner Bond Girl.

The 39-year-old gave her 72.3 million Instagram fans some detailed insight into the daring outfit she wore to John Legend’s James Bond-themed birthday party last Saturday. The singer celebrated his 40th birthday with a little help from several A-list celebrities, including Kourtney, sister Kim, and her husband Kanye West. And on Monday, Kourt finally revealed her full ensemble to the online world, which consisted of a black pantsuit which featured a sensual detail as the black blazer was missing half of its top section, and was instead replaced by a black bralet top that was made from the same material as the collar.

The plunging blazer-slash-bra revealed her ample cleavage and part of her toned midriff, and she finished off the look with some black stiletto heels and dark nail polish. As for the makeup, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went with a dark smokey eye, a healthy dose of highlighter, and a nude lipstick shade. Kourtney wore her hair in a sleek up-do, bringing extra classiness to the whole look. She stroke a sexy pose for the camera and gazed intensively at the camera, channeling her best James Bond impression — complete with a snap of herself posing inside a luxury car.

The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also took to her Insta stories to share some exclusive snaps from inside the star-studded party, and posed for some fun pictures with two friends wearing equally-classy tuxedos. They were seen standing over a roulette table, the same spot where lots of other celebs took photos that night, and held a cigar to her mouth. She was also spotted outside the party with her sister Kim, but Kourtney eventually had to leave to attend yet another Hollywood party in Los Angeles: Jessica Alba’s husband Cash Warren’s 40th birthday bash.

The party took place at the couple’s Beverly Hills mansion, and it welcomed several powerhouse names, including Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Olivia Munn, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, Kelly Rowland, Jaime King and Johnny Knoxville, and Rachel Zoe.

It’s been a really busy few days for the reality TV star, who also attended her bestie Larsa Pippen’s ice-skating party accompanied by her three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, as well as by her ex Scott Disick and his model girlfriend Sofia Richie. And on Monday, she stopped by the set of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with her younger sisters Kim and Khloe.