‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, January 14: Taylor Meets Florence Who Wants Her Baby To Be Adopted

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, January 14 feature Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) who wanted to know from Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) where he got the baby that he was holding. Just then, a woman also emerged from a room. The lady introduced herself as Florence (Katrina Bowden), a dealer at a Las Vegas casino, per Soap Central. She said that the baby was hers and that Dr. Buckingham was helping her with the baby find a home for the child.

Florence Wants To Give Her Baby Up For Adoption

Flo claimed that she wanted to give the baby up for adoption because she and her boyfriend were no longer together. Taylor assumed that the father knew that the father knew about the adoption, which Flo confirmed. She said that she had heard about Dr. Buckingham through the adoption agency and was desperate for the money.

Reese said that everything had happened so quickly that he never had a chance to tell Taylor sooner about the woman who wanted to give her baby up for adoption. Taylor realized that Reese wanted to facilitate an adoption between Flo and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Reese knew that Steffy might not be ready, but she might not have the chance to adopt a baby that quickly again.

Taylor offered to talk to Steffy about it. Reese asked Taylor not to mention his name because of what had happened at the Catalina Clinic only a while ago. Taylor agreed to leave his name out of the discussion.

Liam Visits Steffy & Kelly On Bold and the Beautiful

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) popped in at the cliff house, and Steffy invited him in. He told her that Hope had told him to get out of the house and he had driven around aimlessly until he arrived at her doorstep. He said that he felt selfish for saying that he knew he would feel better if he held Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman), while Hope could not do the same. Steffy tried to assure him that Hope would understand.

Liam asked if Steffy was going to adopt since Beth was no longer there. Although she initially did not want to discuss the adoption, she finally admitted that she was still considering it. Steffy brought Kelly to her father. Liam started to cry while holding her and said that she had a sister watching over her.

Liam spends time with Steffy and baby Kelly, vowing to always be present for them. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/f0EALpQy3a #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/yp2bTmDCrF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 14, 2019

Brooke Comforts Hope

Hope was devastated by the loss of her child. She didn’t understand how she could have lost her baby and told her mother that she just wanted to hold her. Hope said that she went for a walk after the memorial service hoping to feel closer to Beth while enjoying nature, but she didn’t feel her daughter’s presence. Brooke told her that she would find Beth’s spirit elsewhere.

Hope just wanted to know that Beth was alright and to feel a connection to her. Brooke held Hope as she cried. She told Hope that Beth would always know that her mother loves her.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.