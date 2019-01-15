NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Package Centered On Ben Simmons, Per ‘HoopsHype’

The New Orleans Pelicans are yet to make Anthony Davis officially available on the trading block, but if they ever decide to move him, they are expected to demand assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. In the past months, the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers are emerging as top trade destinations for Davis. Both teams have a plethora of trade assets that could be very useful for the Pelicans if they headed into a different route.

Aside from the Lakers and the Celtics, one of the most intriguing landing spots for Anthony Davis is the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers gave up lots of trade assets when they engaged in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire Jimmy Butler. However, there is still someone on their roster that can convince the Pelicans to make a deal – former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons.

According to Bryan Kalbrosky of HoopsHype, in the potential deal involving the Sixers and the Pelicans, Anthony Davis will be sent to Philadelphia for a trade package centered on Ben Simmons. Kalbrosky revealed that the Davis-for-Simmons trade rumors picked up some steam when Bill Simmons and Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer talked about it in a recent podcast. O’Connor believes that the proposed trade deal will be beneficial for both the Sixers and the Pelicans.

“It’s an intriguing basketball fit [for New Orleans] … You put him in Alvin Gentry’s high-tempo offense, high-throtlle system. You can build around him Giannis Antetokounmpo-style … You’re trying to invest in forwards, wings and 3-and-D guys around Ben Simmons … With those guys [for Philly], they both have size and the ability inside on both sides of the floor.”

Ben Simmons may not hit 3-pointers but he does create them for teammates https://t.co/CxYkthaRvu — SixersWire (@SixersWire) January 15, 2019

In exchange for their lone superstar, the Pelicans will be receiving a player who will be the centerpiece of the next title-contending team they are planning to build. Ben Simmons has shown lots of superstar potentials since he entered the league, and he has drawn comparisons to several big names, including the best basketball player on the planet, LeBron James. Most NBA fans will surely love to see Simmons become the face of the franchise rather than serving as a sidekick to Jimmy Butler in the City of Brotherly Love.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of Anthony Davis will tremendously boost the Sixers’ chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference this season. Davis won’t have a hard time sharing the court with Joel Embiid since he’s more comfortable playing at the power forward position. Davis’ ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc will make it easier for Jimmy Butler to penetrate the opposing team’s defense.