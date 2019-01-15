‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Does Naughty Striptease For Surfer-Inspired Shoot

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas isn’t shy about showing off her gorgeous physique on social media, and a snap posted to the glamour model’s Instagram on Monday was no exception. Pelas, 27, wowed her 8.2 million Instagram followers by catching her latest pic mid-strip tease, where the model thumbed the elastic band of her underwear set while pulling it down to her thigh.

The black Calvin Klein set featured a sports bra-like top that came to a halter around Pelas’ neck. Her ample cleavage was front and center for the shot, and her buxom chest all but busted out of the skin tight bra. The thick, CK-style band around the bottom of the bra sat on her rock hard abs, which were on full display.

For bottoms, the Esquire model wore boy-short style underwear with the same thick band as the top. Pelas turned her body ever so slightly so that the backside of herself was visible in the selfie-style snap, and her curvaceous backside was visible. The Maxim model teasingly yanked at one side of the shorts, all the way down to her mid thigh, showing off her toned legs and giving an almost-glimpse at her most delicate assets. Her fans went wild for the tease, and the post was liked almost 146,000 times after being posted.

Pelas took the snap while standing in front of a backdrop of surfboards and one skateboard. The casual shot, which Pelas revealed was taken in Huntington Beach, California, had a very beach-babe vibe.

The glamour model wore her long blond locks in a high pony-tail which sat directly on the top of her head. Her thick hair fell over her toned shoulders, and showed off the gorgeous bounce in her mane. Though her face was hidden by the camera, fans caught a glimpse of her dark nail polish and simple accessories that helped the sexy outfit stand out even more.

Pelas has spent the first few weeks of 2019 giving her fans the unique photos of her curvaceous body they adore. Recently, she gave her admirers a video they won’t soon forget where she slowly pulled off her shirt to reveal a corset-style lingerie set underneath. The top, which laced delicately up the front, was casually tied so that her ample cleavage was on full display. For that shot, Pelas wore her platinum hair in long, loose curls that fell over her shoulders.

In another more recent snap, Pelas took to her Instagram yet again to show off her endless curves by wearing a skin tight, mauve-colored shirt which she paired with a denim mini skirt. For that photo, she paired the look with knit, thigh-high stockings and she gave the camera a sexy pout while leaning on a door frame, putting her entire body on display.