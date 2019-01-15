‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander Ruffles Feathers All Over Salem

Days of Our Lives fans are used to seeing Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) stir up trouble all over Salem, and this week will be no different.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch on Tuesday, as Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) finds out that Xander is alive and well, and back in Salem.

As many fans will remember, Xander had been keeping the love of Eric’s life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), prisoner in Nashville, and away from him. Later, when he went to rescue her Xander played a huge part in Nicole dying in a shocking warehouse fire.

It was assumed that Xander also died in the fire, and that Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) also perished in the tragedy. However, that didn’t seem to be the case for Xander, who later showed up very much alive in Salem.

When Eric finds out that Xander is still alive, there will be chaos for sure. The two have a lot of unresolved issues between them, and Eric will likely be looking to get revenge, or at the very least give Xander a good punch in the face for everything he has cost him in his life.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Xander get under the skin of Leo Start (Greg Rikaart), but in a much different way. From the moment that Leo locked eyes on Xander he was very attracted to him. Although Xander doesn’t seem interested in Leo in a romantic way, fans have come to find that Leo is relentless when he sets his sights on something he wants.

It looks like Xander will have his hands full this week, but fans won’t just see the mischievous Kiriakis on their screens on Tuesday. Elsewhere in Salem, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will ask his step-grandfather, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), for help with Leo.

A rare photo of Xander with a shirt. ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/k8pflqlr64 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 9, 2019

As many fans know, Leo blackmailed Sonny (Freddie Smith) into marrying him, and now Will wants to help his former husband get out of the marriage, possibly by having his private detective grandfather dig up some dirt on Leo.

If Will can find something good on Leo, he may be able to get Sonny out of the marriage and back into his arms in no time at all.

Meanwhile, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will be busy trying to figure out Haley’s secret, and he’ll urge her to open up to him.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.