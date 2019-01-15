Ashley Graham Flaunts Derriere In Revealing Thong-Cut Swimsuit & Goes Topless Under Sheer Shirt

Ashley Graham is rocking swimsuits for Sports Illustrated, and a new video released by the publication shows her in a couple of different ensembles. The first look was a red-and-white striped swimsuit with a very risque back, which was made up completely of strings. The model laid on her stomach for the YouTube clip, as she gave sultry looks to the camera. In addition, she also went topless under a black sheer crop top. The top had long sleeves with two red stripes, as Graham censored her curves with her right arm. In both shots, she wore her hair down and sported light pink lipstick and matching eyeshadow.

The model has been recently busy promoting her new magazine cover for Elle, which showed her laying in water. Another shot showed her wearing a white bodysuit with a pink, sheer overlay. Another sneak peek from the magazine showed Ashley wearing a chic outfit, consisting of a black latex bra, high-waisted pants, and a blazer. She also rocked white stocking or socks and black sandals. The captions promoted her work hosting American Beauty Star, which is in its second season. The first season was hosted by Adriana Lima, a well-known Victoria’s Secret model.

Previously, Ashley spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her new role. She focused on giving props to the crew, as she revealed how much they had to work behind-the-scenes to keep everything moving along.

“The work that happens on the flipside of making a TV show is wild. I was working with the most incredible crew and every morning I asked them, ‘What time did you go to bed?’ And they would tell me that they hadn’t gone to bed until like 1 or 2 o’clock in the morning. We were on set at 6 a.m. every day. So, it was intense — and I got just a piece of it. It’s a lot of hard work, but I had so much fun in having my hands behind-the-scenes.”

Graham also acknowledged her inspiration and mentor, Tyra Banks. Tyra is well-known for bringing America’s Next Top Model to the mainstream world, giving people a sneak peek into the previously lesser-known world of modeling.

Ashley is not the only Sports Illustrated model to cite Banks as a major inspiration and mentor. Fellow SI model Danielle Herrington has also been outspoken about how Tyra has helped her navigate the modeling industry ever since she started out.