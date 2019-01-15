Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Khloe Kardashian is showing off those famous Kardashian curves on social media.

On Monday, Jan. 14, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself rocking a form-fitting dress, and putting her curves on full display.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen standing in front of a wall of shiny balloons. Khloe is wearing a long periwinkle-colored silk dress, which features spaghetti straps and shows off the reality star’s ample cleavage.

Kardashian opted to wear a long coat of the same color over the dress, but dips the jacket off of one of her shoulders in the sexy photograph. Khloe’s hourglass figure is also accentuated in the snapshot.

The new mom has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle in the photograph, and styled in soft waves. She completes her look with a pair of nude heels, and sports a full face of make up, which includes dark eyebrows, lashes, and liner, pink blush on her cheeks, and a berry color on her plump pout.

In the caption of the photo, Kardashian simply wrote 1.10.98, referencing the filter she used on the picture, which is supposed to mimic a throwback photo from the 1990s, and even puts the current date, with a year from the ’90s for nostalgia.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian also showed off her curves on Sunday when she was spotted sitting court side at Staples Center as she watched her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and his team, The Cleveland Cavaliers, take on the L.A. Lakers.

The Cavs won the game, and later Khloe and Tristan hit the town in Hollywood to celebrate. The pair were photographed holding hands as they headed into celebrity hot spot Craig’s.

Kardashian donned a pair of skin-tight black pants with feathers on them, as well as a matching black top. Khloe’s hair was parted down the middle in her usual style, and styled in wavy locks.

Her look included full glam when it came to her makeup, while her baby daddy sported a more casual look, including black skinny jeans, white high-top sneakers, a black T-shirt, and a blue bomber jacket. He completed his laid-back look by sporting a black baseball cap, which he wore backwards.

It looks like Khloe’s schedule of events is full, and she’s loving showing off her sexy looks for all of her social media followers.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on E! later this year.