Mark-Paul Gosselaar ‘Open’ To A ‘Saved By The Bell Reunion,’ Talks New Show ‘The Passage’

If you grew up in the ’90s, there is a chance that you watched a few episodes of Saved by the Bell. You may even be able to recite the catchy intro to the show. With so many shows finding a resurgence with those yearning for the shows they grew up with, some fans have wondered if Saved by the Bell would get a reunion of its own. In an interview with Metro, Mark-Paul Gosselaar opened up about whether or not he would be on board with reuniting with the cast for a reunion.

“Regarding a Saved by the Bell reunion, I’m completely open for it. I’m completely open to doing something with it again, so long as it’s done correctly. I just don’t know how it would be done,” he told the site.

Fans shouldn’t get too excited, though, as the actor continued. “I mean, no one has really come up with much of anything.”

In 2015, most of the original cast got together with Jimmy Fallon for a reunion skit for his show. The skit included Fallon, as well as Gosselaar, who revived his iconic ’90s character of Zack Morris. Mario Lopez showed up as Slater, Elizabeth Berkely as Jessie Spano, and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski. Even Dennis Haskins returned as Principal Belding. The YouTube video has over 41 million views showing that fans are nostalgic for the show.

While there isn’t anything in the works for a Saved by the Bell reunion, fans of Mark-Paul Gosselaar have the opportunity to watch him on his new show, The Passage. The show is based on a trilogy of books by Justin Cronin. According to The Wrap, the show will focus on a medical facility where an experimentation with a virus could either hold the cure for all diseases or “wipe out the human race.”

Still speaking to The Wrap, Gosselaar commented on the vampire aspect of the show.

“This is based on a vampire myth, but they’re not the Romeo, sparkly-type vampires we’ve seen in the past. They’re uber-predators that are stronger, faster, lethal — and they’re indiscriminate. So it’s nothing like the vampires we’re familiar with, yeah.”

In recent years, there has been an emphasis on vampires in books, movies, and television. However, the vampires are not always the same and it appears that the vampires in The Passage won’t be like anything viewers are used to.

The Passage premieres on Fox on January 14.