‘One Piece’ Episode 868 Spoilers: Luffy, Katakuri Team Up, Unleash Conqueror’s Haki To Knock Out Flampe

One Piece Episode 868, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, started with the continuation of the battle between Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Big Mom Pirates sweet general Charlotte Katakuri. Just when everyone thought that Luffy had improved his Observation Haki and was ready to turn things around, he was once again unable to dodge and fight back, and continued to receive massive damage from the undefeated commander.

However, One Piece 868 revealed that while Luffy and Katakuri are having an intense battle, Charlotte Flampe is hiding in a corner attacking the Strawhat Pirates captain with her silent gun. Flampe, the president of the Katakuri fan club, wanted to help and be praised by her brother. When Katakuri noticed that there was something wrong, he observed his surroundings and found Flampe and her subordinates.

Katakuri immediately headed to their location to confront Flampe. Flampe thought that Katakuri would thank her for what she had done. However, Katakuri expressed his frustration over her little sister and stabbed himself in the stomach. After injuring himself, Katakuri showed Flampe and her subordinates his real face.

Luffy was shocked by what Katakuri did and as of now, he must be starting to respect the undefeated commander. Flampe was disappointed seeing his brother’s ugly face and compared him to a pelican eel. After that moment, Flampe said that she no longer idolized her brother and threatened to spread the pictures of his ugly face all around the Whole Cake Island.

Before they continue their fight, Luffy and Katakuri decide to get rid of distractions. One Piece Episode 868 showed Luffy and Katakuri using Conqueror’s Haki to knock out Flampe and her subordinates. Katakuri told Luffy that he no longer considers him as weak. Luffy was happy to hear such words coming out of Katakuri’s mouth. He also expressed strong confidence that he would win their battle in the Mirror World.

One Piece Episode 868 also featured Capone Bege and the Fire Tank Pirates being chased by Big Mom. The original plan is to bring the wedding cake to Liqueur Island, but Charlotte Chiffon asked them to take it to Fluffy Island instead. Chiffon wanted to give Nami and the Strawhat Pirates more time to escape. Chiffon said she’s willing to give up her life just to let the Strawhat Pirates leave the Whole Cake Island safely. Bege told his crew to follow Chiffon’s order and bring the cake to Fluffy Island.

Meanwhile, the Thousand Sunny is currently being attacked by the fleet of ships led by Charlotte Smoothie. By absorbing the juices of her subordinates, Smoothie grew bigger and was able to unleash a series of powerful attacks on the Strawhat Pirates. Luckily, with the help of Nami and Jinbe, the Thousand Sunny managed to dodge every attack.