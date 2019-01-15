Kilimanjaro Safaris Temporarily Closed On Monday As A Baby Giraffe Was Born At Disney’s Animal Kingdom

With animals, always expect the unexpected.

When going to Walt Disney World, guests usually know what to expect with attractions and characters and all kinds of amazing magic. There is a bit of a difference when animals are involved, though, and such was the case at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Monday, January 14, 2018. The popular Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction was temporarily closed due to the fact that a baby giraffe was born right on the savanna.

Social media was buzzing on Monday afternoon when Kilimanjaro Safaris temporarily closed, and guests couldn’t figure out why. There was no rain in the area as it was a beautiful day in Central Florida, but there had to be some reason that the ride was closed, and it wasn’t due to technical issues.

Yes, the temporary stoppage for those heading out onto the savanna was one of the wonders of the world and the true circle of life.

As reported by the official Facebook page of Disney’s Animals, Science, and Environment, the giraffe was born around 2 p.m. on Monday. Mother Mara gave birth to a Masai giraffe calf right on the savanna of Kilimanjaro Safaris.

The mama and baby are said to be doing very well and bonding perfectly, and there will be more info coming soon, but it was a great afternoon.

Usually, Disney will make announcements of animal births like this as the time is approaching or in big fashion shortly after it happens. It appears as if this birth wasn’t necessarily expected to happen today, though, and it just took place as the attraction was open for all guests in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

As soon as the official word was out, social media began freaking out with excitement for the big birth on the savanna. Some guests were even able to take photos of Mara as she was in the middle of giving birth to her new calf.

After a short closure, the attraction reopened and more guests saw that mama and baby were doing just fine. Kilimanjaro Safaris needed to be closed for a short period of time as the birth took place near the ride path where the tracks travel.

Welcome to the world!! Just born seconds ago!! Baby giraffe born at Animal Kingdom! @WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/OAx4ar0Bzw — Katie (@katie_brewer_24) January 14, 2019

Bailey was our Safari Driver on Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom! She was absolutely incredible and we got to see the new baby giraffe about 5 minutes after it was born! @WDWToday #CastCompliment — Kaylee Hauesler (@KayleeHauesler) January 14, 2019

The exotic and wonderful creatures at Disney’s Animal Kingdom give guests the chance to see things that they may never see anywhere else. On January 14, 2019, some guests had the opportunity to see a brand new baby giraffe calf and there were even others who were able to see part of its birth. Walt Disney World is truly a place of magic and wonder, but it also happens to be a place of the unexpected and the circle of life.