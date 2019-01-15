Marvel Fans Think They’ve Found The Perfect Oscars Host: Korg From ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

When Thor: Ragnarok was released in 2017, fans were particularly taken by Korg, one of the characters Thor met in a prison cell, who made it known he is “made of rocks, as you can see.” Throughout the film, he delighted fans with his dry humor, and now some of them have come up with a brilliant idea for Korg’s next task after he helped Thor to defeat his sister, Hela, in Asgard.

The Oscars are still without a host after the controversy surrounding Kevin Hart, who was supposed to be hosting again this year. The comedian sent out a number of homophobic tweets between 2009 and 2011, which suddenly resurfaced at the end of 2018, resulting in Hart deciding to step down from the job. Marvel fans have since decided that Korg would be the perfect replacement, according to Comic Book.

They took to Twitter in droves to share their support for Korg as the new Oscars host next month.

“Hey there, my names [sic] Korg. Welcome to the 2019 Academy Awards. We have a great night planed [sic] for you, except if you’re a straight white man. Hehe, there’s a little topical social commentary for you. Anyway, as you can see, I am not a white man as I am made of perishable rocks,” wrote one fan.

Another offered a different introduction for Korg, including Meek, another character from the film.

“Hi, my name is Korg, this is Meek and we’re hosting the Oscars 2019 mostly to promote our revolution. You’re all welcome to join, we got the flyers this time…”

Korg should host the Oscars, pass it on. pic.twitter.com/RdHzx9iSjg — Rachel Heine (@RachelHeine) January 10, 2019

Another Twitter user offered a number of suggestions for an Oscars host, including Korg, but also Paul Bettany as his Marvel character Jarvis (pre-Vision, of course), or Rocket and Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

There is a slight problem in this master plan, however. For starters, Korg was created on a computer entirely with CGI effects. Secondly, Korg may have escaped Ragnarok on Asgard, but he did so in the ship that was ambushed by Thanos and his army in space. Having not seen the character at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, we don’t know if he survived the attack.

Korg was voiced by the director of Thor: Ragnarok, New Zealander Taika Waititi, who brought the character to life with his own brand of optimistic humor, which fan believes is perfect for a job as important as hosting the Oscars.

While no decision has officially been made, it seems that this year the Oscars may well be going without a single host, instead using a number of stars to introduce different categories.