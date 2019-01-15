Martha Hunt Flaunts Toned Bod In Yellow Bikini

Martha Hunt is in Miami, Florida, as other Victoria’s Secret models are also there for their annual swimwear photoshoot. Her newest post shows her lounging in a chair wearing a light yellow bikini, as she asked fans on Instagram which of the two photos they liked best.

The first picture shows Martha laying on her back in a chair with her right arm over her head, her hand touching her forehead. The bikini top has mini ruffles on the bottom, with beaded accents. The matching bottoms also have beads on the front. On the other hand, the second photo shows the model in a similar pose, but with her hands down and resting on her hip, as she looks in front of her. Many people took the time to vote on their favorite photo, and so far it looks like the votes are tied for both.

In addition, the model shared another photo earlier today of herself wearing a chic color-blocked dress. The photo was taken outside by a short white wall with foliage. It was geo-tagged at the Wynwood Arts District in Miami. The dress was a long one that reached her ankles, and had a black top with many different colors on the skirt portion. The rectangular colors included yellow, blue, and red, along with black and white. Martha wore her hair down, along with gold hoop earrings and brown flat sandals.

The Art District is known for their monthly art walks that attract art lovers from all over the city. There are over 400 galleries, stores, and restaurants to visit, so there’s plenty to do. Hunt also shared another photo of an outdoor space, which was geo-tagged in Edgewater. It certainly looks like she’s enjoying her time in Florida, and fans can expect more details from the Victoria’s Secret swimwear shoot.

And when it comes to looking effortlessly chic, Martha’s one of the best to look at for inspiration. She once told Vogue the following.

“I like to try to dress very effortlessly sexy with really nice denim and a lacy bra poking out of my tank top. Lately I’ve been really into wearing sleepwear as outerwear, which is really great for flying — Victoria’s Secret has some really cute matching sets with fun prints,” she said. “I’ve become more interested in fashion throughout the years because I’ve become inspired from what I see on set.”