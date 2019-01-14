‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Pose In Swimsuits Amid Weight Loss

The couple recently returned to Los Angeles from The Bahamas.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright just returned home from a romantic vacation in The Bahamas with their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lala Kent, and her fiance, Randall Emmett.

As fans likely saw on social media, Taylor and Cartwright traveled to The Bahamas from Miami, where they rang in the New Year with Kent and Emmett before heading to The Bahamas, where they posed for a number of photos in their swimsuits.

In one photo shared by Cartwright on Instagram on January 12, she and Taylor were seen near Pearl Island, where they appeared to be enjoying the surf.

“Take us backkkk,” Cartwright wrote in the caption of her photo.

Throughout the couple’s trip, they both shared a number of photos and videos on their Instagram pages and on their Instagram stories, and in all of their posts, their weight loss efforts were quite evident.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may know, Taylor and Cartwright have been working out a lot and eating healthy since getting engaged in June of last year and plan to be in tip-top shape when they say “I do” later this year.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright confirmed their engagement with their fans and followers on Instagram in June of last year, and last month, fans watched as Taylor proposed to Cartwright during the debut episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

At the end of last year, Jax Taylor spoke to Men’s Health magazine about his previous weight gain and revealed what led up to it.

“I was eating more crap than I was working out. Postmates came out. I can order Doritos from my couch? Making a Murderer marathon is on? I’m not getting off of this couch. I’m going to eat everything in sight.” But the extra calories and sedentary lifestyle eventually caught up with him. “Then you wake up and you’re like, ‘What is that?’ That’s my belly,” he shared, via a report from Us Weekly magazine.

“He impresses me every single day. Not only by going to the gym and making healthier choices, but by seeing how happy and confident he is now,” Brittany Cartwright told the outlet of her man. “We diet together and we have amazing cheat meals together. I think he looks so handsome and his dedication to me and to change is so sexy!”

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.