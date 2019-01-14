Selena Gomez Returns To Instagram After Nearly Four Month Hiatus: ‘Thank You For Your Love And Support’

The year 2018 was a rough one for singer Selena Gomez, but she is hoping to start fresh again in the new year.

Since her most recent stint in rehab, Gomez has remained silent on Instagram with her last post dating as far back as the end of September. But now that she appears to be doing pretty well, Gomez has re-emerged on the social media platform to share a few photos, as well as a message with fans. In the first photo in the series of three, Gomez tilts her head back and looks off into the distance.

The singer appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the black and white photo, as she also sports a white off-the-shoulder top. The second photo in the deck shows the songstress looking through a magnifying glass while rocking a smile on her face. Like the first one, this image is also in black and white. And in the last photo in the series, Selena is barely visible as she lays in bed and runs her hand through her short, dark locks. Along with the series of photos is a caption from Gomez, who gives fans somewhat of an update on her life at the current moment.

“It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth.”

“It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming,” she continued. “Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

It comes as no surprise that Gomez’s post has already earned her a ton of attention from her 144 million plus followers with over 828,000 likes, in addition to 38,000 comments. Some fans commented on the series of images to welcome Gomez back to Instagram, while countless others applauded her for her sweet message.

“Love you! Wish you the very best! Sending my love,” one follower commented.

“Omg, queen is back.”

“We miss you. Hope you’re healthy and happy,” one more chimed in.

As the Inquisitr reported in November, Gomez checked out of a New York area rehab center following a short stay. As fans will recall, earlier in October, Gomez entered the rehab facility after suffering what many referred to as an “emotional breakdown.” Now, the singer is out on her own terms and a source dished to E! News that she is doing much better following her stay. The insider also shared that the 26-year-old is “refreshed and is in a better head space.”

Hopefully, 2019 is a happy and healthy one for Selena Gomez.