Jayme Closs Investigation Updates: New Details Emerge, Suspect Jake Patterson Reveals What Happened

People across the country celebrated when reports revealed a few days ago that 13-year-old Jayme Closs had been found alive in Wisconsin. The Barron teen had been missing for nearly three months, and on Monday, her alleged kidnapper made his first appearance in court. The details that are emerging about what happened that October night are leaving many feeling chilled.

Last October 15, Jake Patterson allegedly killed Denise and James Closs in their Barron, Wisconsin, home. James and Denise’s only child, daughter Jayme, had been missing ever since. Just a few days ago, Jayme escaped where she was being held, asked a neighbor for help, and Patterson was arrested just 10 minutes later.

Now, as CNN details, Patterson has reportedly confessed to killing Jayme’s parents and kidnapping her. There had been a lot of speculation about how and why Patterson targeted the Closs household, and the suspect has shared terrifying details about exactly what happened.

Patterson, 21, reportedly first saw Jayme one day when she was getting on her school bus and he was stopped behind the bus on his way to a job he briefly held nearby. He said that he didn’t know anything about her, but once he saw her, he knew he would be taking her.

Apparently, Patterson didn’t even know Jayme’s name until after he kidnapped her. In addition, he only learned James’ and Denise’s names from news reports and social media posts after the incident.

KTTC details that James saw Patterson driving up their Barron home driveway that night in October, and he was shining a flashlight through his front window to try to determine who was there. Jake detailed that he told James to get on the ground, and when he didn’t, Patterson shot and killed him.

According to Fox2Now, Jayme told authorities that she woke up that night when she heard her dog barking. She went to check it out and also saw Patterson driving up the family’s driveway. When he shot her father, she raced to a bathroom with her mother to hide.

Patterson then went through the family’s home and broke through the barricaded and locked bathroom door to find Denise holding Jayme in the bathtub. The duo had called 911 when they heard the initial gunshot, and the suspect made them hang up the phone when he got to them. That phone call had been the key for authorities in believing that Jayme had been home that night and had been taken away from the house alive.

The suspect said he tried to make Denise put tape over Jayme’s mouth, but she struggled and he then did it himself. Then, he shot Denise. After that, he taped the teen’s ankles and hands and put her in the trunk of his car. Just about 20 seconds after leaving the Closs home with the teen in his trunk, he encountered squad cars on their way to the home and he pulled to the side of the road to let them pass.

He then drove about 70 miles to his family home in Gordon, Wisconsin. After that, he spent 88 days making Jayme hide under his bed whenever he left or someone came to the house. His father apparently visited the home multiple times, as did friends. However, Patterson typically turned music up to ensure Jayme couldn’t hear what they talked about and nobody could hear her.

Patterson devised a system involving totes and weights to keep Closs squired away under the bed and he threatened that bad things would happen if she moved. On January 10, he told the teen he would be gone for several hours, and that is when she managed to escape the house and find help.

The suspect was apprehended very quickly after Jayme was able to call for help. Apparently, in those few minutes between when she escaped and when he was apprehended, Patterson had returned home, found Closs gone, and was driving around looking for her. When police approached him, he said he knew what it was about and said he had done it.

Patterson admits that he had attempted the kidnapping twice previously, but he had been scared off each of those times. He has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and two counts of first degree intentional homicide.

Jake Patterson’s bail has been set at $5 million. If he is convicted of the homicide charge, he faces life in prison without parole.

Jayme Closs has been reunited with her extended family. She will be living with her aunt, who has said that so far, the teen is doing well being back with her family and her dog.