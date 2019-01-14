Stassi Schroeder Reacts To Her Birthday Meltdown Over Boyfriend Beau Clark, Too Much ‘Alcohol And Adderall’?

Stassi Schroeder flipped out on Beau Clark during last week's 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Stassi Schroeder addressed her birthday meltdown during an episode of E! network’s The Daily Pop days ago.

After fans watched as Schroeder sent tons of text messages to her boyfriend Beau Clark’s phone and left several voicemails after leaving her birthday party early, the Vanderpump Rules cast member told the show’s hosts she was “embarrassed” and “mortified” by her behavior.

“It’s just like I can’t control myself. Like my friends have this joke that like when the clock strikes midnight, like I turn into a pumpkin and I just like can’t control myself,” she explained, according to a January 14 report from Reality Tea.

During her wild night, Schroeder said she may have sent Clark over 70 text messages after indulging in “a lot of alcohol and Adderall.”

After the drama unfolded, Schroeder, of course, came face to face with Clark and was asked to read him the text messages she sent her aloud. However, when asked to do so, Schroeder declined and said she would “not relive this” and that she didn’t “understand” what had happened.

Continuing on to the hosts of The Daily Pop, Schroeder said that Clark is definitely “The One” but noted she is in no hurry to walk down the aisle or get engaged.

“I know it eventually will happen, so it doesn’t really matter,” she said.

Although Schroeder sparked rumors of a potential engagement at the end of last year as she was spotted frequently with what appeared to be a diamond ring, she never confirmed that she and Clark were engaged and ultimately, the rumors died down.

While Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark may not be engaged at the moment, they are most definitely going strong and over the past several months, they’ve enjoyed a number of vacations with one another, including a trip to Italy.

Also during the interview, Stassi Schroeder was asked if James Kennedy would be able to get back in the good graces of her and the other Vanderpump Rules stars if he was to take on a life of sobriety. In response, Schroeder said sobriety likely wouldn’t impact Kennedy, or the cast’s feelings toward him, at all.

“No…because he’s sober during his interviews, and he’s sober during a lot of things, and he’s still an a**. Like, absolutely not!” she said.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.