Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves In Sexy Black Lingerie

Kylie Jenner is showing off her flat tummy and famous curves in her latest social media snap.

On Monday, January 14, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself to Instagram, wearing nothing but some black lingerie and a white jacket in the process. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star strikes a sexy pose as she models the underwear on her Instagram account.

Jenner is seen sporting a pair of high-cut black underwear, and a matching Calvin Klein sports bra. Kylie’s toned abs and flat tummy are on full display, as well as her ample cleavage and lean legs.

Kylie wears her long, dark hair parted down the middle. It is styled in waves that fall all around her, including over her shoulder. Jenner’s white jacket is open to show off the lingerie, and she wears a full face of makeup — including dark eyebrows and lashes, a deep bronzed glow all over her body, and a berry color on her famously plumped pout.

The photo is an ad for Calvin Klein, which Kylie and all of her famous sisters — Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall Jenner — have all modeled for. The sisters even did a shoot together for the brand, in which Khloe reveals her large pregnant belly.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s weight loss following the birth of her daughter — Stormi Webster, whom she welcomed in February 2018 with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott — has been worrying some of her family members.

Sources tell In Touch Magazine that Jenner has been obsessed with losing weight and getting toned following the birth of her daughter. Kylie’s diet is allegedly unhealthy, and the reality star is rumored to be surviving on very little calories.

Jenner has revealed her struggle to lose weight following her pregnancy, and even admitted that nothing in her closet fit her after she welcomed little Stormi. However, she is looking slim and trim these days, and she doesn’t seem to mind showing off her post-baby body.

“Kylie’s become totally fixated on having the perfect figure. [She] pinches her stomach and thighs and complains she’s fat. She’s practically starving herself. She’ll do anything it takes to lose more weight, even if it means risking her health.”

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s personal life, motherhood journey, and her newly toned up post-baby body when brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to the E! network — sometime this year.