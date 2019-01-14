‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Joins Boyfriend Paul Bernon In Boston, Cheers Patriots To Victory

Bethenny Frankel and boyfriend Paul Bernon watched the game live.

Bethenny Frankel watched the New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, from the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Months after going public with their relationship, the Real Housewives of New York City star traveled to her boyfriend’s home in Boston, Massachusetts, where they initially were caught kissing back in October of last year.

“You know what Tom it is… #ItsPatriotsTom #GOAT #itsnotabouttom #itsabout @tombrady @patriots,” Frankel wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo on January 13.

Frankel and her co-stars have been filming scenes for the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City for the past several months. So far, however, Frankel and Bernon haven’t been spotted on camera together. Instead, Frankel has been seen filming scenes with her female co-stars — including Ramona Singer, LuAnn de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer.

Although Bernon has an official Instagram account, he hasn’t used it for some time, and didn’t share any images of himself — or Frankel — at Sunday’s game.

In the photo shared by Bethenny Frankel, the longtime reality star and Skinnygirl creator was seen standing on the field before the start of the game. She was pictured wearing a big coat and a fuzzy white hat.

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon first stepped out together in Boston in October of last year, just two short months after the tragic death of Frankel’s former boyfriend, Dennis Shields. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City may have heard, Shields was found dead of an apparent drug overdose at his Trump Tower apartment in August of last year. He had been dating Frankel on-and-off for about two years.

A short time after their first public outing, Frankel and Bernon were seen out in New York City, once with just the two of them — and another time with Frankel’s young daughter, Bryn Casey Hoppy, who she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

Just last month, Frankel publicly acknowledged her relationship with Bernon for the first time, after he saved her life following an allergic reaction to fish. On Twitter, Frankel confirmed that Bernon had saved her before traveling with her boyfriend to the Dominican Republic. There, she told her fans and followers on Instagram that they were enjoying a “healing retreat.”

Bethenny Frankel and the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City will return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 11. A premiere date has not yet been set.