Kelly Ripa Shares 10 Year Challenge Photo With Husband Mark Consuelos: ‘Closer Now’

What a difference 10 years can make!

Like much of the rest of the world, Kelly Ripa is taking part in the infamous 10 year photo challenge. For those unfamiliar, the 10 year challenge asks social media users to share a photo of themselves from 10 years ago, next to their current profile picture from this year. While most people are sharing solo shots of themselves, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host included her hunky husband, Mark Consuelos, in the action.

In a post from earlier today, Ripa shared two photos of herself and the Riverdale star. In the photo on the left, one from 10 years ago, Ripa stuns in a navy blue maxi dress as she wears her hair pulled halfway back. The mother-of-three holds onto Consuelos’ hand, and wears a huge smile on her face. Consuelos looks handsome in a black suit, and his hair is noticeably longer.

The photo on the right shows Kelly and Mark from an event in recent weeks. In the photo, Kelly wears her long, blonde locks down and curly — and puts her arm around her husband. The talk show host looks fabulous in a silky, navy dress and once again, Mark looks dapper in a suit that is similar to the one that he was rocking 10 years ago.

So far, the image has earned the famous couple a ton of attention, gathering over 83,000 likes in addition to more than 1,100 comments. Some fans commented on the fact that the two have barely even aged in the past 10 years, while countless others were quick to comment on the adorable relationship that Kelly and Mark appear to have.

“True LOVE looks AMAZING on you both! Your Sweet Family has captured Heaven on Earth. Thank you for being such a light in this world for Marriage,” one follower commented.

“Oh my goodness!!!!!! How does one age backwards?!?!?!” another Instagram fan gushed.

“How is possible you get even prettier with age. God truly does love some of us more! You are legit goals,” another user chimed in.

And while she still looks fabulous at 48, Ripa recently made headlines for commenting on her body, one which she claims doesn’t change no matter what exercise she does. As the Inquisitr recently reported, the mother-of-three joked that her body doesn’t change much — even though she does different workouts like SoulCycle, runs in Central Park in the summer, and AKT, which is a cardio-based dance class.

“I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman,” she joked in an interview.

But no matter what Ripa thinks of herself and her looks, it’s clear to see that her fans think that she looks amazing.