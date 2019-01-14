Chris Pratt Proposed To Katherine Schwarzenegger With A ‘Romantic Speech,’ Per ‘ET’

The internet is buzzing after news spread on Monday that Chris Pratt is engaged to his girlfriend of seven months, Katherine Schwarzenegger. The 39-year-old actor announced the engagement via an adorable picture of the couple on Sunday evening. While he didn’t offer much information on the proposal itself, a source did tell Entertainment Tonight that Pratt prefaced the big question with a “romantic speech.”

“Chris was very sweet when he proposed to Katherine, as he had a romantic speech prepared explaining how important she was to him,” the source explained. “Katherine complements Chris and is very good for him.”

The photo on Pratt’s Instagram account showed the actor kissing Schwarzenegger’s forehead as she leaned into his chest. The ring was on full display on the 29-year-old author’s hand, which rested on Pratt’s shoulder.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt wrote in the caption, adding ring and heart emojis.

Among the many people to congratulate the happy couple was Pratt’s ex-wife, Anna Faris, an earlier story from the Inquisitr reported. She commented on his Instagram post, writing that she was very happy for the two of them.

The 42-year-old Mom actress was married to Pratt from 2009 through November of 2018, but the couple had announced their separation in August of 2017. They share a 6-year-old son, Jack. The inside source explained to ET that despite the divorce, Faris, Pratt, and Schwarzenegger are on friendly terms.

“Anna and Katherine have met a few times and get along and that was very important to Chris,” they said. “Anna is excited for Chris and Katherine and above all is happy Chris is with someone who loves Jack like their own.”

The source went on to say that the engagement happened quickly, but it was no surprise to the couple’s families and friends. Pratt had first gotten approval for the engagement from Schwarzenegger’s family, so everyone was “excited for their union.”

Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, and her brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, publicly congratulated the couple as well, according to People. While Maria wrote in the comments of Pratt’s post that she is happy for them, Patrick told his soon-to-be brother-in-law that he loves him.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first spotted in public together in June of 2018 while on a picnic date — but the couple had been on a few dates before that, Cosmopolitan reported. Since then, the two have been seen out together several times, and went public with their relationship on Instagram in December of 2018.