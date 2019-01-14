Are Kailyn Lowry And Chris Lopez Back Together? She Dishes On Parenting And Child Support On Twitter

Kailyn Lowry reportedly rekindled her relationship with her third baby daddy at the end of last year.

Kailyn Lowry spoke out about her parenting efforts with her three kids on Twitter on Monday, January 14, ahead of the premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 9.

After a fan sent a message to her about her alleged child support and custody situation, as well as her potential romance with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, Lowry fought back against false statements made by the fan.

“I don’t like that she’s always claiming to be a single parent and doing everything on her own she gets child support for 3 different men 2 of those men have 50/50 custody and the 3rd is probably shacking up at her house that’s not doing it all on your own,” the person wrote.

“I don’t get child support from Jo or Javi,” Lowry confirmed in response to the tweet.

“Chris also doesn’t live with me,” she continued. “I’m not complaining either. Single parenting or not PARENTHOOD is exhausting.”

During the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, fans will watch as Lowry makes it clear that she is open to a potential future reunion with her third baby daddy, Lopez, during a drive around town with her two oldest sons: 9-year-old Isaac and 5-year-old Lincoln.

“Maybe I’ll meet somebody or me and the baby’s dad will get married one day,” she said, per Celebrity Insider.

Below is a photo of Kailyn Lowry and her three boys, including her youngest son, 1-year-old Lux Russell, who she shares with Chris Lopez.

Although Kailyn Lowry’s past relationship with Chris Lopez has been troubled, rumors began swirling at the end of last year which suggested the couple was back together. However, despite their social media photos together, which fueled the rumors, Lowry and Lopez never suggested any such thing. Instead, they stayed silent about the nature of their romance as they continued to spend time with one another.

As fans may recall, Lowry became pregnant with Lopez’s child at the end of 2016, just months after splitting from former husband Javi Marroquin, who is the father of her middle son Lincoln.

In December of last year, Lowry confirmed she was “seeing someone” to Hollywood Life.

“I’m not necessarily dating, I will just say I’m seeing someone I’ve seen in the past, that’s all,” the reality star explained.

Around the same time, Lowry shared an image of herself and Lopez dressed up in matching Philadelphia Phillies outfits.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.