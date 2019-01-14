Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West After He Seems To Support Listening To R. Kelly

"My husband’s words are being taken out of context due to timing," she said.

Kim Kardashian is being forced once again to defend her husband’s words. In a live-streamed clip on Instagram, Kanye West seems to be defending disgraced artists like R. Kelly, saying that to stop listening to their music is like taking da Vinci out of the Louvre.

But according to Fox News, Kim was quick to respond on her husband’s behalf, saying that’s not what the rapper meant.

On Sunday, Ye appeared at one of his “Sunday Service” events where he performed a few songs with the backing of a choir. While on stage, he weighed in the controversy surrounding R. Kelly after the release of the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, which alleges that the singer sexually abused multiple women.

Kanye can be heard seemingly comparing the music of artist like Michael Jackson and R. Kelly to art in a museum, saying it should be enjoyed. He references the upcoming documentary Leaving Neverland, which addresses allegations of Michael Jackson’s abuse of underage boys.

“They just gonna pull up full documentaries on him.” he said. “Then they gonna come with the Michael [Jackson] documentary. We can all enjoy all their music all we want. I thought I wasn’t going to go there today. If we’re gonna tear down artists, let’s go ahead and take [Leonardo] da Vinci out the Louvre. Let’s take down all the art.”

Early Monday, Kim came to his husband’s defense on social media.

“Kanye was speaking about his own experience of everyone quick to say they are cancelling him because of differences in opinion & not being perfect,” she wrote. “The analogies were in context to his own experiences, not defending anyone else.”

I’m going to nip this in the bud right now. Kanye was speaking about his own experience of everyone quick to say they are cancelling him because of differences in opinion & not being perfect. The analogies were in context to his own experiences, not defending anyone else. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2019

She later added that she didn’t condone anyone’s “unacceptable” behavior, but wanted to clarify that her husband’s words were being taken out of context.

I want to make it very clear, he is not condoning anyone’s actions or unacceptable disgusting behavior. My husband’s words are being taken out of context due to timing. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2019

This isn’t the first time that the 38-year-old has felt the need to defend her husband. Last year, she called out the media for painting Kanye as erratic, saying that labeling him as having a mental health issue was unfair. She called the rapper a “free thinker” and defended his right to have an unpopular opinion.

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

In December, she weighed in on the feud between Kanye and Drake. She called her husband a “genius” and said that he continues to break boundaries and warned Drake not to threaten her husband, because he paved the way for rappers like him.

@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

West collaborated with R. Kelly on the 2012 track “To The World.” His apparent defense of Kelly is in sharp contrast to other artists like John Legend, who has called Kelly a “child rapist.”