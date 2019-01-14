See The Latest Photo Of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin’s Baby Boy, And Girlfriend Lauren Comeau

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau welcomed baby Eli at the end of last year.

Teen Mom 2 cast member Javi Marroquin and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, spent their Sunday afternoon watching football. During the festivities, Comeau shared a sweet photo of their baby boy, Eli Joseph, on Instagram.

“Sunday funday!” Comeau wrote in the caption of a photo featuring herself holding her young son, who was wearing a New England Patriots outfit.

Around the same time, Comeau shared a photo to her Instagram Story, one which featured Eli sporting a Philadelphia Eagles jersey, likely given to him by his father, who is a fan.

On Sunday, the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the afternoon — while the Eagles were defeated by the New Orleans Saints in the evening.

Ahead of the Eagles’ loss, Marrquin shared a photo of himself and son Eli to Instagram, along with the caption, “Sunday funday part 2! Let’s go birds! #nfl #football #eagles #philly.”

Throughout Sunday, both Marroquin and Comeau shared a number of images and videos of one another — and of their baby boy.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau began dating in the summer of 2017, but their relationship was short-lived. Then, in early 2018, following a brief romance between Marroquin and his Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, Marroquin and Comeau got back together. They quickly conceived a child.

Although Lauren Comeau was not initially planning to join Javi Marroquin on Teen Mom 2, she confirmed to Radar Online in November of last year that she had begun filming after having a change of heart. As she explained, it simply felt natural for her to appear on the show — because if she didn’t agree to do so, she wouldn’t be able to be a part of some of their important outings.

“It was pretty much impossible for [Javi] to do any filming without me saying yes,” Comeau explained. “I wouldn’t have been able to go to [Lincoln’s] games or we wouldn’t have been able to go to the games together or interact at all. It wasn’t going to be natural.”

It “wasn’t the plan, but that was the way it worked out,” she added.

“We were [filmed] going to Lincoln’s games and Lauren was there,” Marroquin added to Radar Online, confirming his new girlfriend has filmed with his former wife. “Kailyn [Lowry] is there. That was a lot of it. That’s what [this season] is based around.”

To see more of Javi Marroquin, Lauren Comeau, and their co-stars — don’t miss tonight’s premiere episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 9. The show airs at 9 p.m. on MTV.