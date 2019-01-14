Anna Faris Shares Thoughts On Ex Chris Pratt’s Engagement To Katherine Schwarzenegger

Friendly exes are the best kind of exes!

Earlier today, Chris Pratt broke the news to the world that he and Katherine Schwarzenegger — who he has only been dating for seven months — are engaged. Along with a photo of himself and Katherine caught in a sweet embrace, the actor penned an adorable caption that expressed his feelings on getting engaged to the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Despite the post only having been a few hours old as of this writing, the actor has received a lot of attention from his followers. The share accrued over 2.9 million likes in addition to 45,000 comments in short order. And while many of Pratt’s fans are weighing in on his latest news, some fans were surprised to see that Chris’ ex-wife, Anna Faris, also commented on the photo. And as it turns out, Anna is happy that her ex-husband is happy!

“I’m so happy for you both!!” Congratulations!” Faris wrote on Pratt’s post.

Faris’ comment has also already received a lot of attention, attracting over 23,000 likes in addition to 140-plus comments. Most fans who caught wind of Faris’ message simply wrote that it was nice to see that the two have no bad blood. It seems as though Anna is genuinely happy for Chris and Katherine.

A few of Chris’ other famous friends also commented on the post, sending the newly engaged couple their love.

“Congratulations you two beautiful humans. This is so wonderful!” Gwyneth Paltrow wrote.

“Let’s get this party started,” wrote Chris’ Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard.

And Katherine’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, also took the opportunity to comment on the post — saying “love you brother,” along with a red heart emoji.

Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, also weighed in on the post — calling Chris and Katherine “two loving kind caring thoughtful Spirtual [sic] people.” She ended her comment by telling the newly engaged pair that she is so happy for them, and that they are incredibly blessed.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Pratt put a ring on it after just seven months of having dated Katherine. The couple began quietly seeing each other over the summer, and have been spotted out and about together in public on many occasions. They also took a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to ring in the new year together. Additionally, Katherine has spent some time with Chris’ son, Jack Pratt, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris.

The wedding date and location have yet to be announced.