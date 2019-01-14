Teddi Mellencamp Dishes On ‘Extreme Highs’ & ‘Extreme Lows’ Of ‘RHOBH’ Season 9, Talks Newbie Denise Richards

Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about the upcoming episodes.

Teddi Mellencamp and her co-stars will soon be returning to Bravo TV for the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During a new interview, Mellencamp teased fans of the upcoming new episodes of the hit reality series, explaining that there were tons of “extreme highs” and “extreme lows” between the cast members throughout filming on Season 9 in 2018.

“I can say it was a nail-biter for me living it, so I can only imagine what it’s going to be like watching it back,” Mellencamp revealed to Fox News on January 14. “It’s so dramatic you can’t even believe it. Extreme highs. Extreme lows. I’m waiting!”

Teddi Mellencamp joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 8 and quickly found herself on the outs with Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley. Luckily, ahead of the show’s ninth season, Bravo TV added another member to the show, which meant she would no longer be the newbie.

As fans have surely heard, Denise Richards began filming with the ladies last summer in a full-time role and also filmed with former cast member Brandi Glanville, who returned to show in a cameo role for Season 9.

“Denise has been a fun new addition,” Mellencamp said of her new co-star. “I love adding different dynamics to the mix. The more women and the more different personality types, the more you learn, the more you grow, the more fun you have, the more drama that can ensue, so it’s been great getting to know Denise.”

Below is a photo taken of Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Girardi during filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

Looking back at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, Teddi Mellencamp told Fox News she was in a much better place going into Season 9 and moving forward from the “getting-to-know-everyone” stage she endured last year.

“Last season, I didn’t know anybody really. I’d only met Dorit [Kemsley] a couple of times before being thrown into the group in Vegas. So this year I’m going into it knowing everybody better, and that’s where you’re more comfortable and you’re really able to build relationships as opposed when you first meet somebody where you’re treading lightly, getting to know everybody, getting your bearings — at least that’s how I am,” she said.

To see more of Teddi Mellencamp and her co-stars, don’t miss the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 premiere on Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.