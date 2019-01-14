Selma Blair Shares Heartbreaking Post About Multiple Sclerosis Battle: ‘We Feel Alone With It’

Selma Blair is taking to social media to detail her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

It’s not uncommon for the actress to open up to her Instagram account about the struggles that she faces with MS day in and day out. Last night, Blair updated fans on her condition with yet another heartbreaking post that details how she is coping with the horrible disease. In the photo posted to her account, Blair snuggles with a teddy bear in bed. The 46-year-old wears her hair down as she lays on a pillow and covers her face with part of her grey turtleneck. In the caption of the post, Blair is extremely open and honest about her MS journey and the toll that it has taken on her both physically and emotionally.

“There is a truth with neurogedenerative [sic] brain disease. It is uncomfortable. It is a stadium of uncontrollable anxiety at times. Going out, being sociable holds a heavy price.”

The actress goes on to say that it feels like her brain is on fire and she is freezing cold most of the time. And while she has received an overwhelming amount of support as she continues her battle, she says that she still feels alone with it.

“People write me asking how I do it. I do my best,” she says. “But I choke with the pain of what I have lost and what I dare hope for. and how challenging it is to walk around. But my smiles are genuine.”

Selma goes on to say that her condition and feelings are “okay” because life is an adventure. And even though she says that she can’t sleep at night, has trouble staying awake during the day, and that she’s a grown woman holding onto a teddy bear, the actress says that she continues to go on because she has a full week of mothering and appointments to look forward to this week.

“But like many of us, I am praying. Soaking in love where I can. It’s not easy. That’s ok. I send love to you.”

To end the post, Blair tells fans where she got her cozy grey sweater and thanks her hairstylist for the “morale boost” of blonde. It comes as no shock that Selma’s post has earned her a lot of attention with over 35,000 likes in addition to 1,300-plus comments in just a few hours of the post going live. Some fans commented on the image to wish her well while countless others let her know that they were also dealing with MS and thanked her for sharing her story so openly and honestly.

“Sending my prayers to you, with so much love through these times,” one follower wrote.

“You are such an inspiration!! I love you,” another commented.

As fans of Blair know, she revealed on Instagram in October that she was diagnosed with MS this past August and since then, she has been taking to social media to share her journey with fans.

Best wishes the Selma on this new journey.