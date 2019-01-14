Olivia Culpo Flaunts Curves After Reuniting With Danny Amendola

Olivia Culpo is showing off her famous supermodel curves in her latest social media snap.

On Monday, January 14, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself flaunting her hourglass figure. In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen wearing form fitting pants while having a fun night out.

Olivia is seen sporting skin-tight black leggings and black boots as she stands in front a bright light display. Culpo wears a long-sleeved gray shirt, with the sleeves pushed up, and completes the look by donning a pair of black ankle boots on her feet.

The Sports Illustrated model’s dark, shoulder-length hair is parted to the side — and is styled in straight strands that fall over her shoulders. In the caption of the photo, Culpo reveals that she is in L.A. to “close down” the Santa Monica pier, where she was scheduled to participate in a long, 13-hour night shoot.

The model’s newest photo comes just hours after she was spotted with her former boyfriend, NFL star Danny Amendola — and the two sparked rumors of a reconciliation between them.

As many fans will remember, Olivia and Danny split back in October while she was in Australia shooting photos for the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Danny was spotted getting flirty on the beach with bikini-clad Miami sports reporter Bianca Peters, while Olivia was hard at work in another country. Photos of the encounter were plastered online, which allegedly caused a lot of problems for Culpo and Amendola, who split just days later.

Olivia and Danny first sparked rumors that they were back together on New Year’s Eve, after they posted similar videos of a fireworks show in Miami — seemingly confirming that they were in the same place at the same time.

According to the New York Post, over the weekend, Culpo and Amendola were officially seen together in Hollywood for the first time since their breakup.

“Olivia is very disappointed and shocked about the photos that came out with Danny getting cozy with another girl. He has assured her nothing is going on between them and that he is really happy with Olivia. Olivia is not totally buying it,” an insider told E! News of Culpo’s feelings at the time of the split.

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016, and had split months before — in March of 2018 — before their latest split and reunion.