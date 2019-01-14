Alan Rickman’s Touching Goodbye Letter To ‘Harry Potter’ Is Sure To Stir Fans’ Emotions

On the third anniversary of his passing, Harry Potter fans are remembering the dark and brooding Professor Snape.

Actor Alan Rickman always seemed to be drawn to the villainous roles, the dark roles that lent a sinister aura to this talented man who actually began acting late in life.

Just three years ago, Rickman passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 69. A talented artist, he studied art and design in college but dabbled in acting for his high school drama program.

Despite loving acting, Rickman focused instead on having a solid and reliable career as an artist. But he eventually followed his dream and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, launching his career with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

People remember him as the villain in Die Hard and the sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. But his acting gained considerable notoriety after he appeared as Professor Severus Snape in all eight of the Harry Potter series of movies.

After production wrapped up on the final installment Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Rickman decided to write an emotionally charged farewell letter to the movies that had become such a huge part of his life.

He also addressed Harry Potter and the other characters, as well as author J.K. Rowling, in his note, which was shared by the Independent after being published in the British film publication Empire Magazine.

Today on the third anniversary of his passing, Harry Potter fans are remembering the man who gave a dark and sinister feel to the Harry Potter movies, someone who ended up becoming a hero to Harry Potter and played an important yet mysterious role throughout all of the installments.

“I have just returned from the dubbing studio where I spoke into a microphone as Severus Snape for absolutely the last time. On the screen were some flashback shots of Daniel, Emma, and Rupert from ten years ago. They were 12. I have also recently returned from New York, and while I was there, I saw Daniel singing and dancing (brilliantly) on Broadway. A lifetime seems to have passed in minutes,” Rickman said.

The three stars of the Harry Potter series literally grew up before his very eyes. He was intrigued when first presented with the role of Professor Snape and was grateful that he took a chance on Rowling’s movie proposal and her mysterious books.

“It is an ancient need to be told in stories. But the story needs a great storyteller. Thanks for all of it, Jo,” he wrote.

While the great Rickman may not walk among us, he will always be remembered for his wonderful acting roles including Professor Snape. Raise a wand, or a toast, for this special character.