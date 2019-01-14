Lindsey Graham ‘Hell Bent’ On Appointing Conservative Judge To Replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

It’s no secret that 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has some health issues, and she’s recently recovering from treatment for lung cancer. Should her seat on the Supreme Court open up, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham seems “hell bent” on ensuring that President Donald Trump replaces her with a conservative judge.

According to a Fox News report, on Sunday, Senator Graham told Fox News Sunday that he will work feverishly to ensure Trump picks Justice Ginsburg’s replacement if she ends up stepping down amidst her health woes.

He said, “My Democratic colleagues felt when they were in charge we should confirm judges by a majority vote. They changed the rules to accommodate President Obama. They tried to stack the court. They never thought [Hillary] Clinton would lose. So what you’re gonna have is Harry Reid’s and Chuck Schumer’s desire to stack the court on their Democratic watch has come back to haunt them.”

Although Ginsburg’s surgery was a success — and she reportedly needs no further treatment — for the first time since she’s been on the Supreme Court, she’ll miss oral arguments. Because of her health issues, the White House has begun low-key preparations to find her potential replacement, the Inquisitr reported recently.

“I hope Justice Ginsburg serves for a long time,” Graham admitted. “But if there’s an opening on this court, I’m going to be hell-bent to put a conservative to replace whoever steps down for whatever reason.”

Graham feels that Harry Reid and Chuck Schumer’s insistence on changing the rules for approving a nominee will come back to “bite them,” and he explained he’s “dead set” on replacing the liberal-leaning judge with one who leans conservative.

“The rules of the Senate were changed not by me, by them, and we had to do it on the Supreme Court because they would not give us any votes to nominate anybody. And Kavanaugh was a fine man, they tried to destroy him. All this is going to come back to haunt them one day.”

Before his approval to the Supreme Court, Kavanaugh faced a hearing in which he faced allegations of sexual abuse from Christine Blasey Ford. Ultimately, despite the charges, the Senate confirmed his nomination. Because of the changes, Republicans do not need even one Democrat Senator to cross the aisle to approve a future nominee.

As for President Trump, he’s wished Ginsburg well in her recovery. Late last year, Trump expressed his wish that the Supreme Court justice serve in her role on the highest court in the land for “many years.”

It appears as if Graham plans to ensure that Reid and Schumer regret the changes they ushered in — changes regarding the rules pertaining to judicial confirmation hearings in the Senate.