Demi Rose Flaunts Insane Body As She Poses In Thong Bikini For Steamy Beach Photo Shoot In Mexico

Demi Rose has been enjoying a long vacation in Mexico, during which she’s been sharing lots of sexy new photos with her 8.1 million followers. But it seems like she may have been working on something special for her fans, as she was spotted posing up a storm in a tiny orange bikini for an extremely racy photo shoot in Tulum, Mexico.

The 23-year-old stripped down to a two-piece set, flaunting her world-famous derriere in some eye-popping thong bottoms as she worked her best angles for the camera, as reported by the Daily Mail. She also highlighted her hourglass physique with a long-sleeved orange crop top, which revealed her ample cleavage and teased her super-toned stomach and tiny waist. The British bombshell wore her dark brown tresses down in a wavy style with a middle part, while her makeup game was kept simple and beachy as she opted for some dark lashes, sparkling highlighter, and a peach-colored lipstick shade.

In the photos, Demi can be seen striking several sexy poses as the ocean and its tropical surroundings set the background. At one point, she also wrapped a green hammock around herself, looking super relaxed as she laid back and enjoyed the idyllic landscape. She first became famous when she started dating Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga, but has since amassed a loyal fan base who follow her to get a glimpse at her lavish lifestyle, learn from her fashion choices, and gather inspiration from her daily fitness and diet regimes.

Demi also took to her Instagram Stories to share several snaps and videos from her day at an animal sanctuary. There, she spotted several exotic animals, including different species of monkeys. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she has been vacationing in Mexico with her boyfriend, DJ Chris Martinez of the Martinez Brothers. The pair were pictured enjoying a boozy beach lunch last week, with Demi rocking a keyhole bikini top — one which showcased her busty assets and showed off her flat stomach. Her low-cut bottoms also offered a full view of her pert booty, and she completed her beach look with a black lace kimono and flat sandals.

Demi and Chris went public last year after they were spotted making out. And on Monday, she posted several clips from a set her beau played in Tulum, while she proudly watched from the DJ booth.