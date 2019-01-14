‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Nikki Stuns Nick

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, January 14 brings a confession from Nikki, a confrontation from Mia, a declaration of love from Arturo, and a plea for forgiveness from Phyllis.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) spilled the details of murdering J.T. while he attacked Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to Nick (Joshua Morrow). Nikki told Nick how she grabbed the fireplace poker and swung at J.T. in a moment of panic, and then they buried J.T.’s lifeless body when they realized he didn’t have a pulse. Neither could figure out how the murder weapon ended up at The Ranch. While Nick worried about his mother’s safety, Nikki worried that Victor was stuck in jail on charges for a crime she committed. Nikki told Nick that she believes Victor knows what she did, and he is taking the fall for her. One thing Nikki carefully left out of her confession was that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) were also involved.

Nick set up security for his mom and advised her to continue life as usual. Nikki poured a bottle of vodka down the drain determined to stay on the wagon despite all the stress she’s under.

Phyllis always asks first and then asks for forgiveness, and that’s precisely what she does after she revealed J.T.’s abuse of Victoria at Reed’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) memorial for his father. Phyllis told Nick she was sorry for what she did, and he forgave her.

However, Billy (Jason Thompson) did not forgive Phyllis. He confronted her at Crimson Lights, and Phyllis told Billy that maybe he should thank her instead considering how he got to rescue Victoria. Billy noted that Phyllis was being petty. Later, he returned to Victoria’s, and they once again decided to take it slow, but Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers reveal that later this week Billy spies Victoria kissing Cane (Daniel Goddard), and things change dramatically for this couple. Later, Reed showed up and told Victoria he planned to go back to school.

After his near kiss with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), Arturo (Jason Canela) rushed to the Abbott mansion and declared his undying love for Abby (Melissa Ordway). Arturo explained how he didn’t feel he deserved Abby, but then Arturo said he wasn’t afraid anymore. Arturo and Abby shared a passionate kiss.

Speaking of love, Mia confronted Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) about not telling her he was stuck overnight with Sharon (Sharon Case). Rey apologized and promised that nothing at all happened between him and Sharon. Of course, Mia mentioned that Arturo fixed the furnace, but she failed to tell her husband that she nearly kissed his brother.