Donald Trump Blasts Russian Agent Claims And Calls James Comey ‘A Dirty Cop’ In Furious White House Rant

President Donald Trump has launched a furious denial of claims over the weekend that he was working for Russia as he left a snow-bound Washington, D.C. on a visit to New Orleans, Louisiana.

He also launched a stinging attack on former FBI James Comey, calling him and his former colleagues “dirty cops,” according to the Daily Mail.

Speaking to the assembled media on the grounds of the White House, President Trump said, “I never worked for Russia, and you know that answer better than anybody… Not only did never work for Russia, I think it’s a disgrace that you even asked that question because it’s a whole big fat hoax.”

However, Trump repeatedly dodged questions from reporters on the weekend report in the Washington Post that claimed the president had taken his interpreter’s notes after a 2017 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hamburg. He also avoided claims he had prevented senior staff from seeing transcripts of that meeting and the other four face-to-face meetings he has held with Putin since he was elected.

In response to several questions, he would only say he had nothing to hide, but he refused to explain why he would not release the transcripts of any of the conversations he had with Putin.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

On Twitter this morning, Trump tried to highlight the impact of his reforms on the price of gas in the United States as evidence that he was not working for Russia. With more than a hint of sarcasm, he tweeted, “Gas prices drop across the United States because President Trump has deregulated Energy and we are now producing a great deal more oil than ever before… But this is bad news for Russia, why would President Trump do such a thing? Thought he worked for Kremlin?”

Speaking to the media this morning, Trump also turned his fire on two former FBI agents who worked on the special counsel investigation into his links with Russia. It was revealed this weekend that the investigation was started shortly after James Comey was fired as director of the FBI. He described Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, colleagues of Comey, as “known scoundrels” and said, “I guess you could say they’re dirty cops.”

Over the weekend, he leveled the same attack at Comey himself, saying he was a “bad cop” and a “dirty cop” and claiming he did the country a favor when he fired him. When asked about Comey’s recent testimony to Congress about the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, Trump said, “Either he’s a bad liar or he’s grossly incompetent.”